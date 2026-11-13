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Kirk Cousins is back in Minnesota, and the Vikings are throwing him straight into the fire this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Talk about a quick turnaround, right? The Vikings pulled off this reunion by trading for the 38-year-old quarterback from the Las Vegas Raiders at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. This isn’t just a big game for NFC North bragging rights, it’s a huge moment for a Vikings team currently sitting at a 6-2 record, going up against the 6-3 Packers.

The “Old Friend” Returns With History on the Line

This isn’t just any comeback story. Cousins is stepping onto hallowed ground, literally, joining an exclusive club. Since 1950, only two other quarterbacks have started for a team in a second stint after previously winning 50-plus games with them in their first tour of duty: Cam Newton with the Carolina Panthers and Boomer Esiason with the Cincinnati Bengals. Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell is hyped, telling media on Friday he “cannot give him enough credit for coming in here, how he’s gone about the week, both him and the coaching staff getting him ready to go, using all the time we possibly can.” O’Connell emphasized how impressed everyone is by Cousins’ command and how quickly he’s gotten back in the huddle with guys he knows and some new faces. This isn’t a ramp-up; it’s a launch.

A Desperate Jolt for a Sagging Offense

Why the immediate start? Simple: Minnesota is desperate for the jolt a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback like Cousins can provide. Their offense has been sagging, big time. The Vikings have only scored 11 offensive touchdowns this season, which is tied for the fewest in the entire NFL, right there with the 0-8 Los Angeles Chargers. Cousins, on the other hand, has been slinging it! He’s got 22 total touchdowns in 2026, with 20 passing touchdowns ranking as the second-most in the league this season. That’s just three behind Joe Burrow’s league-leading 23 and one ahead of Jordan Love’s 19. You know who else is happy? Four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Justin Jefferson. In 2022, his last season with a fully healthy Cousins, Jefferson won NFL Offensive Player of the Year after leading the league in targets (184), catches (128), receiving yards (1,809), and receiving first downs (83). The 98.9 passing yards per game that Cousins averages to Jefferson is the most by any quarterback-receiver duo in NFL history for those who’ve played at least 50 games together. That kind of connection is exactly what this team needs.

Ending the Quarterback Carousel Nightmare

Coach O’Connell isn’t just hoping for offensive fireworks, he’s praying Cousins’ presence can finally halt the quarterback carousel that’s been spinning wildly in Minnesota. Since Cousins tore his Achilles in his last Vikings start back in Week 8 of the 2023 season, also against the Packers at Lambeau Field, the team has made an NFL-high 17 starting quarterback changes. Think about that for a second: seventeen different starting QBs. That kind of instability will crush any team. The hope is Cousins brings consistency and, dare we say, a shot at some serious late-season magic. If the Vikings can hang on and make the playoffs this season, Cousins could even become the first quarterback in NFL history to start a playoff game in the same season he started a game for multiple teams. What a story that would be.

So, get ready for Sunday. Cousins is back in purple, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Can he deliver that immediate spark and turn this sagging offense around? We’re about to find out.

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Originally reported by CBS Sports.