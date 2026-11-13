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Victor Wembanyama has officially flipped the script for the San Antonio Spurs, leading them to a mind-blowing 10-game winning streak after a rough 0-2 start to the season. After his first three games were a little underwhelming, the young star has cranked it up, and the league is feeling the tremors.

Wemby’s Unbelievable Surge Is Real

Forget that slow start, because Wembanyama has been nothing short of unbelievable over his past nine games. We are talking about dominance that changes games, averaging an insane 33.7 points on 67.9% true shooting, 11.9 rebounds, 4.6 blocks, 3.0 assists, and 1.3 steals. The dude is everywhere, doing everything, and San Antonio’s 10-game heater directly reflects his monstrous play. The early season jitters? Vanished. This is the Wembanyama everyone expected, and then some.

The West Is Wild, The East Is Hot

Wembanyama isn’t the only star making a statement early. Out West, Luka Dončić has the Los Angeles Lakers on an absolute tear, winning seven in a row and sitting pretty at the top of the conference standings. And check this out: LaMelo Ball and Rudy Gobert have the Minnesota Timberwolves absolutely humming at 9-3. They’ve got the NBA’s top net rating at a staggering plus-14.1, and they are doing it all despite Anthony Edwards being out for an extended period. Over in the East, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are leading the charge at 10-2, fresh off routing the Philadelphia 76ers. The league is absolutely buzzing right now, and the standings are starting to take shape.

Early Season Drama: Injuries and Big Moves

It’s not just winning streaks making headlines, though. The early NBA season has already delivered a full slate of drama, from trade requests to injuries and even a few scuffles. The Chicago Bulls are taking a hit with rookie Caleb Wilson undergoing surgery for a fractured right hand, putting him on the shelf for four to six weeks. Out in Golden State, the Warriors are bracing for a tough stretch as Stephen Curry is expected to miss nearly a month with an oblique strain. That’s a huge blow for them. And if that wasn’t enough, Marcus Smart of the Houston Rockets just got hit with a three-game suspension for punching Golden State’s Charles Bassey. Oh, and here’s a big one: Sources are saying Dejounte Murray wants a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, and both sides are working on figuring out a resolution. It’s only November, but this season is already delivering non-stop action, and you gotta love it!

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Originally reported by Silver Screen and Roll.