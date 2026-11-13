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The New England Patriots are staring down a brutal injury report as they prep for their Week 10 clash with the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany. Nine players are listed as questionable on their final injury report Friday, with wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle/knee) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) headlining a group that has to make New England fans nervous.

Offense on Thin Ice: Brown and Stevenson’s Status

A.J. Brown’s situation is a real head-scratcher this season. He returned to practice this week after missing the last two games, but he was limited all week and is still carrying that pesky ankle/knee designation into Sunday. The man has only played in three of the Patriots’ nine games this season, clocking in with just nine receptions for 101 yards. If he can somehow go, quarterback Drake Maye gets a much-needed weapon against Detroit. But can New England really count on that at this point?

Then there’s Rhamondre Stevenson. He also has a shot to play, doing limited work in practice in Munich after twisting his knee against the Green Bay Packers last week. His availability is huge because the Patriots are already looking thin at running back, especially with another key player ruled out. If Stevenson can’t suit up, get ready for an increased workload for Corey Kiner, and Terrell Jennings might even get a look.

Three Patriots Ruled Out, Secondary Challenge Looms Large

It’s not just the questionable guys. New England officially ruled out three players: cornerback Carlton Davis III (knee), offensive lineman Ben Brown (knee), and running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness). Henderson’s absence due to illness is a tough break, especially for a rookie averaging a solid 4.9 yards per carry this season. With him out, the backfield options are looking mighty slim if Stevenson can’t play a full game.

But Davis being out for his fifth game this season due to a knee injury? That’s a massive blow to the secondary. They’re going to face a talented Detroit passing attack, and not having Davis out there creates a serious challenge. How will they manage that talent without one of their key defensive backs?

This Sunday’s game against the Lions is going to be a real test, with so many key players either banged up or out completely. New England needs to find a way to patch things together and make some magic happen in Munich.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.