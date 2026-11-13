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The Buffalo Bills are diving headfirst into Week 10 with a wild mix on their injury report: four-fifths of their starting offensive line are officially ready to rock, but one absolutely crucial starter is still hanging in the balance, listed as doubtful. This is it, folks, game day designations are locked, and the AFC East showdown against the Jets just got a whole lot clearer, and murkier, all at the same time.

Bills Bring Back Key O-Linemen, But Brown Is a Real Problem

Let’s talk about that Bills offensive line. It’s huge. And the good news is, Dion Dawkins and Alec Anderson, both out last week against Minnesota, had full practices and are now full-go for Sunday. Same story for Connor McGovern, who’s been battling a neck issue this week but practiced fully and is ready. That’s a massive sigh of relief for the trenches, getting those guys back in the mix to protect their QB. But then there’s Spencer Brown. Oof. Brown, the starting right tackle, is officially doubtful with an ankle injury he picked up Monday night against the Vikings. This is after he already sat out Week 8 with a back injury and had an early exit from Week 6’s game in Vegas. If you’re betting, that “doubtful” designation probably turns into an “out” by kickoff. Losing him again, especially after all those other guys just got healthy, is a real tough pill to swallow for Buffalo.

Beyond the O-line, Sam Franklin’s name popped up with a shoulder injury on Thursday, limiting him in practice for two days. He’s officially questionable. With Amani Hooker playing and Joe Brady saying he’ll be out there, it looks like Damar Hamlin will be back handling special teams duties. So, Franklin might just get the day off.

Jets Line Up a Dozen Question Marks, With Wilson as the Main Event

Over on the New York Jets sideline, it’s a completely different story. Trevin Wallace is ruled out, which, fair enough. But then they basically slapped a “questionable” tag on what feels like half their roster. Okay, maybe not *half*, but eight players are listed as questionable, which tells you they’re not making any final calls until the last minute.

The name that jumps off the page for the Jets, though, is Garrett Wilson. The guy has worked his way almost all the way through the league’s concussion protocol. If he wakes up Sunday morning without any concussion symptoms, he should be cleared and good to go. That’s the one to watch, because his presence changes the game for their offense. Also keep an eye on former Bill Harrison Phillips, who’s got the same practice schedule as last week (two DNPs, then a full practice, then questionable). He played last week, so expect him to be out there again.

It’s always a waiting game, right? We won’t get the final, final word on these game day rosters until an hour and a half before kickoff, which means we’re all glued to our phones until 11:30 AM EST on Sunday morning. But if I had to guess, Wilson and Phillips will both be suiting up for the Jets. Let’s see how these squads roll into Week 10!

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Originally reported by Buffalo Rumblings.