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Hjalte Froholdt, the Arizona Cardinals’ center, is officially out for Sunday’s game against the Rams, shattering his incredible streak of 60 consecutive starts since joining the team in 2023. This is a massive hit to their offensive line. Froholdt didn’t clear concussion protocol, which means the team has to figure out how to replace a guy who’s been a rock in every single possible game for them.

The Streak Is Done, And Someone’s Got to Step Up

For a lineman, starting 60 straight games, every single one since you signed, that’s just tough. That’s an iron man, plain and simple. Froholdt’s absence is going to be felt big time, and it puts Hayden Conner into the starting center spot against the Rams. Talk about being thrown into the fire. Conner’s got his work cut out for him trying to fill those shoes, especially when you’re facing a division rival.

A MASH Unit Up Front?

Froholdt isn’t the only concern for the Cardinals’ offensive line. They’re also missing offensive lineman Jon Gaines II, who’s out with an ankle injury. So, two key linemen are sidelined, and it doesn’t stop there. Defensive lineman Zach Carter is also out as he deals with a knee injury, even after coming off injured reserve and getting in three limited practices.

The injury report is a laundry list, man. They’ve got a whole bunch of guys listed as questionable, which is never what you want heading into a Sunday showdown. Tight end Hunter Long (knee), defensive lineman Roy Lopez (toe/ankle), cornerback Max Melton (knee/hand), defensive lineman Darius Robinson (wrist), left tackle Jayden Williams (knee), and safety Dewey Wingard (groin) are all question marks right now. Lopez did manage to get back to practice on Friday, which is a small positive. And Robinson, who was a DNP on Thursday, also returned to practice on Friday, but he’s got a wrap on that wrist, so you know that’s not ideal. Plus, if Hunter Long is even going to play, they’d have to activate him to the 53-player roster by Saturday afternoon. This team is banged up, no doubt about it.

It’s going to be a real test for the Cardinals this Sunday against the Rams. With Froholdt’s streak broken and so many other guys dealing with injuries, they’ll need everyone who *can* suit up to really dig deep and step up. It’ll be interesting to see how Hayden Conner handles the center position and if any of those questionable guys can actually go. Sunday’s game is going to tell us a lot about the depth and resilience of this team.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.