New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman just laid out the team’s absolute biggest priority in free agency, and it’s all about the bullpen. “It’s our main priority, to be honest,” Cashman told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. Think about that for a second, because this isn’t some weak link he’s talking about fixing. This is the unit that finished as the *second-best* bullpen across all of MLB in 2026, rocking a stellar 3.13 ERA.

Why the AL’s Best Bullpen Needs a Major Overhaul

You’d think a unit that strong would be set, right? Not so fast. Even with the Yankees’ relief pitchers allowing a league-best 484 total hits in the American League last season, Cashman is scrambling. The cold truth is that several key arms could walk out the door. Left-hander Tim Hill and right-hander Paul Blackburn are both free agents. Then there’s closer David Bednar, whose long-term future in New York is totally up in the air, even after he got a qualifying offer on November 2. Cashman isn’t mincing words about the gravity of the situation. “Two of the three pitchers going into our eighth and ninth inning are gone; Blackburn and Bednar right now are free agents, so we’ve got our work to do,” he admitted. He’s actively “casting a wide net” and “asking around” to find new talent so the team can “feel good and sleep at night.” That’s not just GM-speak, that’s real talk from someone who knows what’s on the line.

Swept Out and Looking for Redemption

This urgency isn’t just about replacing departing players. It’s about what happened last season, and what’s at stake for the Yankees. They finished 2026 with a solid 93-68 record, a good run that got them into the ALDS. But then, ouch. They got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays. Sure, they were without three-time AL MVP Aaron Judge for that entire playoff run due to a rib injury, but that doesn’t erase the sting of a second consecutive ALDS exit. Especially when you remember they were in the World Series just two years ago in 2024. The expectation in New York is always World Series or bust. To get back to the Fall Classic, to make that deeper postseason run everyone expects, the bullpen has to be absolutely rock-solid. So, when Cashman says it’s the “main priority,” he means it. He knows the difference between a good regular season and a championship contender.

The front office is clearly focused on making sure the Yankees have the firepower to close out games and push past the ALDS hurdle in 2027. They’re looking for answers now, and it’s going to be wild to see what names emerge as they cast that wide net.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.