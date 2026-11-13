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The 2026 MLB season was a total disaster for our Seattle Mariners, no sugarcoating it. But looking ahead to 2027, there is serious reason to be optimistic about our squad. If this team stays healthy and plays up to their potential, they’ll be a World Series contender. That said, getting there means tough decisions, and according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, one of our starting pitchers is on the trade block this offseason, with one *very* specific exception.

The One Arm That’s Absolutely Untouchable

Nightengale dropped the news: the Mariners are expected to trade away a starting pitcher to snag some much-needed position player help. But here’s the kicker, the one player who’s unequivocally off-limits in any discussion is prized pitching prospect Ryan Sloan. Dipoto straight-up declared at the GM meetings that Sloan is untouchable, full stop. This kid is waiting in the wings, and the front office is clearly seeing him as a cornerstone for the future, not a trade chip.

So, who *is* on the table? Our current six-man rotation includes Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo, George Kirby, Kade Anderson, Emerson Hancock, and Bryce Miller. One of those guys is likely to be dealt this offseason. The buzz has been loudest around George Kirby and Emerson Hancock, especially with trade rumors swirling about them leading up to the 2026 trade deadline. It makes sense, right? If you need to make a move, sometimes you gotta part with talent to get talent.

Why We’re Making This Move, And Who Else Could Pack Their Bags

Our M’s are definitely expected to field trade calls on their starting rotation because they are looking for an upgrade to the lineup. Think about it: an outfield boost would make serious sense, especially with Randy Arozarena hitting free agency this Fall, creating a potential void. We need more bats, plain and simple.

While Kirby and Hancock seem to be the primary candidates, Nightengale also said that depending on the kind of position player we could land, there’s a chance Woo, Gilbert, or Miller could also be on the move. That’s a huge portion of our rotation, giving us flexibility to target the *right* player. The 22-year-old rookie, Kade Anderson, might actually be the one Seattle is most likely to keep out of the current rotation. With so many teams out there desperate for starting pitching help, the Mariners should absolutely be able to find a willing trade partner this offseason.

This offseason is going to be wild, Seattle. Our M’s are looking to turn the page on a “total disaster” of a season and build a World Series contender for 2027. Fans, you better keep your eyes glued to the trade market, because a significant shake-up is coming, and one of our current starters, *other than* Ryan Sloan, is likely going to be heading out of T-Mobile Park. The future’s bright, but it’s going to look a little different.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.