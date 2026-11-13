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Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell just dropped some huge news on Friday afternoon: quarterback Kirk Cousins, who they only scooped up on Tuesday, is already set to start. He’ll be under center for the team’s Week 10 road matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Talk about a fast turnaround, right? O’Connell isn’t holding back on his praise, saying, “I cannot give him enough credit for coming in here with how he’s gone about the week, both him and the coaching staff getting him ready to go, working extremely hard, using all the time we possibly can.” The coach added that it’s been “really impressive what he’s been able to do with the command and just getting right back in the huddle with a lot of guys he’s played with, but certainly some guys he hasn’t.” It sounds like everyone’s buzzing, with O’Connell concluding, “It’s been something that everybody’s been very, very impressed with, so exciting to start Kirk.”

A Familiar Face Back In Action

This isn’t Cousins’ first rodeo in Minneapolis. The four-time Pro Bowler is making his second stint with the Vikings, having previously played for the franchise from 2018-23, and specifically under O’Connell from 2022-23. The 38-year-old was only just acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday afternoon in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick. He’s been putting up solid numbers this season too, even if his Raiders tenure was short. In his nine starts for Las Vegas, Cousins stacked up 2,340 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions, and a 97.1 passer rating. He also completed 64.1% of his passes. It’s clear why the Vikings went for him, and why they’re rushing him into the starting role.

The QB Carousel and a Struggling Season

So, why the lightning-fast decision to put Cousins back in? Well, the Vikings have been in a rough spot. After starting the season 0-6, they’ve gone on to lose back-to-back games, leaving them searching for answers. Their last outing, a 23-6 defeat at home on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills, was particularly tough. Quarterback Carson Wentz, who was starting for an injured Kyler Murray, really struggled. He tossed two interceptions, threw for just 81 yards, and only completed eight passes. O’Connell confirmed that Murray, who’s dealing with a hamstring strain, will be inactive this Sunday, which paved the way for Cousins. They even had Max Brosmer take over for Wentz late in the fourth quarter on Monday night, showing how desperate they were for a spark.

Now, all eyes turn to Week 10. The Vikings head on the road to face the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. This isn’t just any game, either. The Vikings actually beat the Packers at home in Week 1 with a wild 39-22 victory, scoring 29 consecutive points to seal the deal. Can Cousins reignite that kind of fire? It’s a huge moment for a team looking to turn its season around, and you know the Packers will be looking for revenge. Get ready, this one’s gonna be a battle!

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Originally reported by Fox Sports.