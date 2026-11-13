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Green Bay is heading into their Sunday showdown against the Minnesota Vikings missing some serious firepower, with four players officially ruled out from the active roster. Running back Josh Jacobs, who didn’t even finish last week’s game against the New England Patriots, is out with a fractured ring finger, and head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed surgery is coming soon. Edge defender Micah Parsons (knee/illness-PUP), center Sean Rhyan (ankle), and tight end Josh Whyle are also sidelined.

The Walking Wounded Report

Beyond the definite outs, the Packers are dealing with a whole lot of uncertainty. Linebacker Zaire Franklin is listed as doubtful, a status they rarely use, and it’s no surprise given he’s been out for multiple weeks with a shin fracture and was a total non-participant in practice all week. That’s a brutal blow for the defense.

Then you’ve got a whole list of questionable guys: running back Chris Brooks (ankle-IR), safety Javon Bullard (ankle/knee), offensive lineman Travis Glover (knee), safety Xavier McKinney (foot), receiver Skyy Moore (ankle-IR), edge defender Lukas Van Ness (back), and guard Kevin Zeitler (ankle/triceps). That’s a whole lot of talent possibly sitting out. It’s so fluid that a tweet from Carson FowlerTV even pointed out the confusion, stating, “Seven #Packers questionable. Travis Glover is doubtful.” Either way you slice it, these are critical players on the fence.

Roster Math Nightmare

When you add it all up, this is a mess. In total, nine of the active roster’s 53 players were given game statuses for this week’s action against the Vikings, leaving just 44 fully healthy players on the roster. Think about that for a second: teams need 48 players to even suit up for game days. That’s a massive problem brewing.

The good news, if there is any, is that the Packers are going to need bodies, so many of those questionable guys are likely pushing to play. Their injured reserve designations are drying up fast, with four of their eight allotted return designations already used this season. They do have practice windows open for Brooks and Moore, which is something. MarShawn Lloyd, who missed last week, is likely stepping in for Jacobs on game day, which helps, but the depth chart is looking incredibly thin beyond that. Jacob Monk, Jonathan Ford, and Warren Brinson could potentially return this season, and Jacobs might eventually go on IR to free up a spot.

If those questionable players can push through, the Packers might avoid a total shake-up. But if they can’t, reinforcements are practically nonexistent right now. We’ll probably get a better sense of who’s actually playing by way of the team’s Saturday practice squad elevations. It’s going to be a nail-biter of a weekend just to see who’s even available to step on the field against the Vikings.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Acme Packing Company.