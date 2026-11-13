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The Texans are officially in deep trouble for Sunday’s game against the Browns, with defensive end Danielle Hunter ruled OUT due to a hamstring injury. Seriously, this is a gut punch for their D-line, and there’s even a chance that his fellow top edge rusher, Will Anderson Jr., won’t be able to play either. It’s an absolute nightmare scenario for Houston.

Texans’ Pass Rush Takes a Massive Hit

Yeah, so Danielle Hunter, a monster off the edge, is a definite no-go. We’re talking a hamstring issue that kept him limited on Thursday and then completely out of practice on Friday. But wait, it gets worse: Will Anderson Jr. is also hobbling, listed as questionable for the Browns game with an ankle injury. He had the exact same practice schedule, limited on Thursday and then a no-show on Friday. The fact that Hunter is already out, but Anderson is still only questionable, tells you everything you need to know about the severity difference here. Hunter’s injury is clearly more significant, leaving a gaping hole in that defense. How do you replace that kind of pressure against an opponent like the Browns?

Injury Bug Bites Hard Across the Roster

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any tougher, the Texans’ injury report reads like a novel. Hunter and Anderson are just the tip of the iceberg. They’ve ruled out a whole crew of other key players too: linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (groin/personal), receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring), tight end Brevin Jordan (finger/foot), and offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (neck/shoulder). That’s a huge chunk of their lineup watching from the sidelines. Beyond Anderson, they’ve got even more guys listed as questionable. We’re talking offensive tackle Trent Brown (illness/wrist), guard Wyatt Teller (back/illness), linebacker Jacob Hummel (groin), cornerback Jaylin Smith (hamstring), and running back David Montgomery (groin). It’s a miracle if they can even field a full squad.

This mountain of injuries sets up a brutal challenge for the Texans this Sunday. They’re going to need their remaining guys to step up big time if they want to have any chance against the Browns. It’s going to be a test of pure grit, that’s for sure.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.