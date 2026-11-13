Arizona Cardinals logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Carson Beck is officially making his first NFL start this Sunday, November 15, for the Arizona Cardinals against the Los Angeles Rams. This isn’t just a regular debut, folks. It’s the culmination of a wild ride through college football and a chaotic twist of fate in the desert, all thanks to a brutal injury to former starter Gardner Minshew II. And get this: Minshew went down with a torn UCL in a 17-3 loss to, you guessed it, the Seattle Seahawks.

Arizona’s QB Room Is a Merry-Go-Round of Disaster

Seriously, what is going on with the Cardinals’ quarterback situation? It’s been a non-stop merry-go-round from the jump. They kicked off the season with Jacoby Brissett under center, and that experiment led to a measly 2-5 record. After getting absolutely smacked around by the Dallas Cowboys, going into halftime down 24-10, they pulled the plug on Brissett. In came Gardner Minshew II, who actually sparked a massive comeback, tossing three touchdowns and leading them to a thrilling 33-30 win over the Cowboys.

Just when you thought they found something, disaster struck. The very next week, Minshew II suffered that torn UCL in their loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Just like that, his season was over, and the door swung wide open for Beck. The Cardinals are clearly in full scramble mode, having signed Josh Johnson off the street and with Joey Aguilar as their third-string option. Beck is now projected to take the reins for the rest of the season. What a mess, but hey, opportunity knocks when chaos reigns, right?

Beck’s Path: A Rollercoaster of College Glory and Heartbreak

This isn’t just some random dude stepping in. Beck was the #65 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, and his journey to this starting gig has been nothing short of a Hollywood script. His first taste of NFL action came in the Hall of Fame game against the Carolina Panthers, where he put up some solid numbers: 15 of 19 for 188 yards and a touchdown, almost leading the Cardinals to a win before Haynes King of the Panthers ran in the game-winner.

Now, he’s staring down a legendary figure in Matthew Stafford, a fellow former Georgia Bulldog quarterback. Stafford is an absolute legend, one of only two Georgia players since 1953 to go first overall, and one of only two Georgia quarterbacks drafted in the first round ever. And get this: Stafford’s backup is Stetson Bennett, the very guy Beck replaced as Georgia’s starter back in 2023. Talk about full circle!

Beck’s college career was a saga. He backed up Bennett in 2021 and 2022, snagging two national championships. In 2023, he absolutely balled out, leading the SEC in yards with 3,941, throwing 24 touchdowns against six interceptions. But a tough performance in the SEC championship against Alabama kept Georgia from a three-peat. Still, he bounced back by leading Georgia to a record-breaking 63-3 win against Florida State, the largest margin of victory in a bowl game in history. 2024 was a step back, though. He threw for 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns, but also an SEC-leading 12 interceptions. He still got Georgia to another SEC championship, but a torn UCL in the first half against Texas meant Gunner Stockton took over the starting job.

Then came the transfer portal. After initially declaring for the 2025 NFL draft, Beck moved to the Miami Hurricanes, citing a loaded supporting cast and some off-field reasons. And he absolutely lit it up in Miami! In 2025, he threw for 3,813 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions on 467 attempts. He carried Miami to a College Football Playoff spot, despite a couple of ugly losses to Louisville and SMU. Miami’s playoff run under Beck was incredible: wins against Texas A&M, defending champion Ohio State, and Ole Miss, getting them all the way to the national championship. But the interception bug bit him again. Down 27-21 with just 1:42 left in the fourth quarter against Indiana in the national championship, Beck threw a game-losing interception. Heartbreak.

What a ride. From backup to SEC leader, two national titles, a UCL tear, a transfer, a playoff run, and a national championship loss on a pick. And now, he’s the guy in Arizona.

This Sunday against the Rams isn’t just an NFL debut for Carson Beck, it’s the next chapter in a career that has been anything but ordinary. Can he finally find some consistency and make the most of this wild, unexpected opportunity? All eyes will be on him.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.