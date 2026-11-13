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Get ready, NFL fans, because Kirk Cousins is officially starting for the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday against the Packers! Just days after head coach Kevin O’Connell wouldn’t commit to him as the starter, he made it official on Friday, throwing Cousins right into the fire after acquiring him from the Raiders at Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The Return of the Kingpin, Straight Into the Chaos

The Vikings sent a 2027 third-round pick to the Raiders to get Cousins back, and man, they aren’t wasting any time. He practiced with the team Thursday and Friday, and boom, he’s already back under center. You gotta figure his history with the purple and gold played a huge part in this lighting-fast decision. Cousins was with the Vikings from 2018-23, spending the last two of those years with O’Connell as his head coach. They even spent a season together back in 2017 with Washington. It sounds like O’Connell trusts Cousins knows his stuff well enough to skip the usual ramp-up period.

This move comes after a rough stretch for the Vikings at quarterback. Kyler Murray, who started six games this season, is sidelined with a hamstring injury and didn’t practice all week, so he’s out for Sunday. Then there’s Carson Wentz, who got the nod for Monday night’s loss to the Bills. Let’s just say it wasn’t pretty. Wentz delivered the worst performance by a Vikings starting quarterback since way back in 2006. So yeah, it’s a hot seat for whoever’s under center, and now it’s Cousins’ turn to try and steady the ship.

Hitting the Ground Running: Who’s Out, Who’s Questionable

Cousins isn’t just stepping into a new team; he’s stepping into a team battling some serious injury woes. The Vikings have officially ruled out a handful of key players for Sunday’s game. Linebacker Blake Cashman is out with a concussion, tight end T.J. Hockenson is nursing a wrist and chest injury, defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has an ankle problem, and wide receiver Jauan Jennings is dealing with a calf issue. That’s a lot of talent on the sidelines.

And it doesn’t stop there. Three more impact players are listed as questionable, meaning it’s a real coin toss if they’ll be suiting up. Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy is battling a calf issue, wide receiver Jordan Addison has a thumb injury, and safety Josh Metellus is questionable with a shoulder problem. Cousins is going to need to make magic happen with potentially a patched-up roster around him.

So, get ready for Sunday! Kirk Cousins faces the Packers in his first game back with the Vikings, and it’s gonna be wild to see how he performs under immediate pressure with so many teammates banged up. Can he turn things around right away?

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.