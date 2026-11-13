Matthew Stafford, the Los Angeles Rams’ QB, has officially been removed from the Week 10 injury report. After practicing fully all week, the elbow concerns are apparently behind him, signaling a normal workload for the upcoming game against the Arizona Cardinals. This is huge news, especially for anyone running him in their fantasy lineup as a clear QB1.

Stafford’s Full Return to Practice

The big man, Stafford, had been dealing with an elbow issue, but according to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, he’s put in a full week of practice. We’re talking 100% participation, no holds barred. That’s exactly what you want to see if you’re a Rams fan or, let’s be real, if you’re relying on his arm this weekend. It means the elbow isn’t holding him back, and he’s ready to unleash those passes we know he’s capable of.

What It Means for Week 10 and Your Squad

So, what does this actually mean for Sunday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals? It means Stafford isn’t just cleared to play, he’s cleared to play *his* game. No restrictions, no limitations on throws. This isn’t just about suiting up, it’s about being the guy who can lead that offense, just like we know he can. For all you fantasy managers out there, you know the drill: lock him in. He’s a QB1, plain and simple, ready to deliver that normal workload we’ve been waiting for.

With Stafford back at full strength, the Rams head into their Week 10 clash with the Cardinals with their signal-caller ready to go. You gotta love seeing your main guy healthy and firing, especially when every game counts.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.