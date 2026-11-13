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Dejounte Murray wants out of New Orleans, officially making his trade request public just weeks into the 2026-27 NBA season. The 2022 All-Star has had a rough ride with the Pelicans since landing there before the 2024-25 season, and it seems like the situation has finally hit its breaking point.

The Pelicans Roller Coaster Just Derailed

Murray’s time in New Orleans has been nothing short of a mess. His first season saw him play just 31 games, shooting worse than ever before tearing his Achilles. He came back late last season and actually played well, but this current season has been a total disaster. The Pelicans are a brutal 1-8 in the games Murray has played, and their minutes with him on the floor are lost by over 14 points per 100 possessions. Yeah, you read that right: 14 points. That’s a huge problem. He’s shooting poorly from basically everywhere on the court, and he just hasn’t been a consistently impactful defender since his days with the San Antonio Spurs.

It’s no secret Murray hasn’t been happy. He voiced his displeasure way back in 2025 on The Pivot Podcast, saying, “I’m not getting what I need in the organization. It’s hard for me to get my training time. It’s hard for me to get lifts. It’s hard for me to get my own court time. So, you can only imagine where my mental was at.” Then, in a since-deleted tweet responding to Pro Pels Talk clips, he told fans they had “no f— ing clue what we are dealing with.” He even retweeted Shams Charania’s post about his trade request, which could definitely land him a fine. All of this public drama points to one thing: a fresh start is needed. Murray’s current stats this season sit at 13.4 PPG, 4.4 APG, 1.56 SPG, and .889 3P/G, but his trade value is likely minimal right now. We’re probably looking at a “problem for problem” swap, with another multi-year, bloated contract going back to New Orleans.

Phoenix’s PG Hunt and Jalen Green’s Nightmare

So, where could Murray land? The Phoenix Suns are the first team to register known interest, according to Chris Haynes. Haynes had previously reported that the Suns’ locker room was frustrated earlier this season due to their lack of a point guard. Phoenix started out 1-5, but they’ve managed to win four of their last five games to somewhat stabilize things. However, the Jalen Green experiment in Phoenix has been a borderline disaster, plain and simple.

When Green plays, the Suns have a staggering -15.7 net rating, but when he sits, that number jumps to a positive 10.2 net rating. Woof. Green, who was a primary piece in the Kevin Durant trade, has seen his shooting fall off a cliff. He provides none of the playmaking Devin Booker needs in the backcourt, which is why Phoenix has looked so much better with Collin Gillespie on the floor in his place. Plus, his defense is mostly nonexistent. Both Murray and Green have player options for next season, with Green set to make $36 million and Murray $30 million. The notoriously stingy Pelicans might insist on some form of co.

This situation is blowing up right now. Murray wants out, his team is losing, and potential suitors like Phoenix have their own issues to resolve. It’s a high-stakes chess match for all involved as teams look to fix their early-season woes.

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Originally reported by CBS Sports.