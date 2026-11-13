Jacksonville Jaguars logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Titans head coach Robert Saleh and Jaguars head coach Liam Coen are about to face off for the first time since their now-infamous postgame altercation last season, with a pivotal divisional bout set for Sunday at Nissan Stadium. This isn’t just any game, either; the Titans are looking to derail the Jaguars’ chase for the AFC’s top seed.

Remembering the Viral Sideline Spat

The bad blood between Saleh and Coen erupted after a Jaguars’ 26-21 win last season. At the time, Saleh was the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, and he had made some comments before the game that Coen clearly didn’t take lightly. Saleh had reportedly told NFL writer Kevin Patra that Coen’s staff had “legally, a really advanced signal-stealing type system where they always find a way to put themselves in an advantageous situation.” Saleh insisted then, and still does, that he meant it as a compliment, but Coen’s reaction on the field said otherwise.

After the final buzzer, a heated midfield exchange saw Coen and Saleh needing to be separated. A viral video captured Coen’s memorable retort, telling Saleh, “Keep my name out of your mouth.” It was wild, intense, and instantly became one of those moments that lives in NFL lore.

“A Little Misunderstanding,” Says Saleh

Despite the fiery past, Robert Saleh is now downplaying any lingering animosity. He told reporters on Friday that he and Coen have had “plenty of interactions” since the incident. “Liam’s great, man,” Saleh stated. He attributed the whole thing to “a little misunderstanding, poor words on my part.” Saleh even praised the Jaguars’ organization, saying they’re doing “a great job” and that he loves what they’re doing offensively, giving props to their defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile as well. According to ESPN’s Michael DiRocco, both coaches claimed they cleared the air even before the NFL’s annual league meetings in April.

So, while Saleh says all is well, you know there’s gotta be some extra juice when these two coaches meet on the sideline again. With the Jaguars pushing hard for the AFC’s top spot and the Titans looking to throw a wrench in those plans, this Sunday’s divisional showdown is going to be appointment viewing. You don’t want to miss it.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.