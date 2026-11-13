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The Carolina Panthers are finally getting some good news on the injury front, with guard Damien Lewis looking solid to return after missing the last two games. Lewis was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Friday, despite being limited Thursday, and he looks good to go for Sunday’s Week 10 showdown against the New Orleans Saints. This is huge for an offensive line that desperately needs stability.

O-Line Reinforcements Arrive (Maybe?)

It isn’t just Lewis. Offensive lineman Brady Christensen was so close to returning last week they held him out just to be sure he was fully ready. He is still listed as questionable for Sunday, but if this versatile player can suit up, he’s exactly the kind of guy who can plug some of those “many, many holes” on the Panthers offensive line. Seriously, a healthy offensive line is everything, and these guys stepping back in, even if one is a game-time decision, is a much-needed shot in the arm.

The Injury List Keeps Growing

While the O-line might be getting a break, the rest of the injury report is a straight-up headache for Carolina. They’ve got three other players listed as questionable this week: outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, cornerback Will Lee, and wide receiver Xavier Legette. The team could definitely use all three of them, at least in situational roles, which tells you how thin they might be feeling. It gets worse: cornerback Mike Jackson and running back Jonathon Brooks are both doubtful. To top it all off, linebacker Bobby Okereke is out. That’s a lot of key positions potentially sidelined.

Roster Shuffle: Practice Squad Gets Busy

With all those injuries, it’s no surprise the Panthers front office has been working overtime. They signed linebacker Claudin Cherelus back to the practice squad after waiving him with an injury designation back in September. This is his fourth season with the Panthers, where he started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He’s played in 35 games with six starts, tallying 61 tackles. That’s a solid veteran presence for the practice squad.

They also waived wide receiver David Moore, then immediately re-signed him to the practice squad. Moore joined the Panthers in 2024, valued more for his “veteran stability” than his “on-field productivity.” He’s appeared in six games this year with one reception for 27 yards, plus he’s returned four punts and eight kickoffs. Re-signing him to the practice squad is a clear move to cover their bases, “just in case the wide receiver room suffers any more injuries.” Not exactly a vote of confidence in the depth there, huh?

Lastly, they signed defensive tackle Cam Horsley to the practice squad. Horsley was an undrafted rookie with the Tennessee Titans last year out of Boston College. He actually made the 53-man roster and saw 14 defensive snaps in one game, though without stats. The Panthers are clearly hoping to polish this “diamond in the rough” to add some depth along the defensive interior. And to round out the week, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was placed on practice squad-injured.

So, the Panthers are heading into their Week 10 clash against the New Orleans Saints with some critical pieces of their offensive line potentially returning, but a significant chunk of the squad is still on the sidelines. These practice squad moves show the team is scrambling for depth, trying to fill holes wherever they can. It’s going to be interesting to see who actually suits up this Sunday and how these injuries impact the game plan.

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Originally reported by Cat Scratch Reader.