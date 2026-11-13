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The NWSL playoffs are rolling, and the Washington Spirit are on the verge of something truly epic. They are hosting the Utah Royals in the semifinal at Audi Field this Saturday, and if they win, they lock in a home final for the NWSL Championship on November 21. Talk about high stakes right in front of their own fans. Audi Field is no stranger to big games, this is actually their third home semifinal in as many years, and with the Championship set for D.C., you know the Spirit are feeling that energy.

Rodman and the Spirit Are Steaming!

Look, the Spirit’s season has had its ups and downs, but when it matters most, they are showing up. They let the NWSL Shield slip away to Gotham FC with two games left, which stings, but the playoffs are a whole different animal. This is a three game sprint for the ultimate prize, and the Spirit absolutely delivered in the quarterfinal. They put on a clinic, a 4-1 demolition of the Portland Thorns, and Trinity Rodman was the headliner. She bagged two goals and added an assist in that game. Portland had no answers, just giveaways and Spirit breakaway chances all over the pitch. This team is fueled by that Audi Field crowd, no doubt. Rodman, by the way, finished the regular season with a career best 12 goals and eight assists, and she is an NWSL MVP finalist this year. Yeah, she is that good.

Utah Royals: The Breakout Crew No One Saw Coming

While the Spirit are looking for that home championship, they are up against the breakout team of the year, the Utah Royals. This squad finished 12th last season with only six wins. Seriously, 12th! But they have spent 2026 making club history, and they just pulled off a HUGE quarterfinal upset over the second-place San Diego Wave. Utah head coach Jimmy Coenraets knows what his team is facing, especially at Audi Field. He said the Spirit are “steaming now” and that they “start really high performing in the playoffs.” He even pointed out that in the Portland quarterfinal, the Spirit scored two goals within two minutes because of the crowd. Coenraets knows his team needs to be “smart about momentum” and maybe even “killing the game slightly more” to handle that “Rowdy Audi” atmosphere.

This semifinal is going to be electric. The Spirit are playing for a home championship, Rodman is playing like an MVP, and the Royals are on a Cinderella run. Who comes out on top? You do not want to miss this one.

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Originally reported by CBS Sports.