Philadelphia Eagles logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

The Philadelphia Eagles just pulled the plug on their 2026 season, officially waiving wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and offensive tackle Fred Johnson on Friday during their Week 10 bye. This isn’t just a roster shuffle, it is a glaring admission that the 2-7 Eagles are out of the playoff picture and already setting their sights on next year.

Cash Saved, Future Gains in Focus

Let’s be real, the Eagles are toast. At 2-7, they are all but eliminated from playoff contention, and their only real goal for the rest of the year is locking down a top-five draft pick. Waiving Brown and Johnson now saves them money, a smart financial play when you are staring down a “lost season.” Why keep two veterans on the books when they weren’t even a factor? It’s purely a business decision aimed at clearing the deck for 2027. The NFL trade deadline has passed too, so cutting these guys means they are not missing out on potential draft capital. This move makes all the sense in the world, even if it “technically” makes the current squad a little thinner.

No Room for Veterans in a Youth Movement

Neither Johnson nor Brown were contributing much anyway. Johnson hasn’t been a factor along the offensive line; instead, the Eagles have been pushing youngsters into those spots. Brown’s lack of involvement in the offense is especially notable. Seriously, DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks were dealing with injuries, and Brown still wasn’t getting much run at wide receiver. Who was? It was Makai Lemon and Darius Cooper stepping up. The veteran Brown wasn’t even part of Philadelphia’s WR rotation. Now, with Smith and Cooper potentially returning after the bye, Brown’s role would be nonexistent. Plus, the Eagles might be activating Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley off injured reserve soon. These releases are absolutely necessary to open up roster spots for those fresh faces. The team’s focus has clearly shifted to seeing what their young players can do for the remainder of the season, and it’s full steam ahead for 2027.

So, what’s next for the Eagles? Well, for the rest of this season, it’s all about watching the youngsters. Who steps up? Who shows they belong in the plans for 2027? The moves this week were the first major signals of a complete pivot towards the future. It won’t be about wins and losses for the Eagles in the coming weeks, it’ll be about evaluating the kids and hoping to build something for next year.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.