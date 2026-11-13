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Forget the usual March Madness scramble: an early-season college basketball tournament, the Players Era festival, is dropping a cool $1 million for anyone who nails a perfect bracket. Yeah, you read that right. We’re talking a massive payday by picking every game correctly in their “Players Era Million Dollar Bracket Bonanza,” and it’s happening way before the snow even thinks about melting for spring.

Cash, Brackets, and Early Season Chaos

This isn’t some tiny side bet, folks. We’re talking a real, honest-to-goodness shot at $1 million. The challenge centers around a 24-team tournament, split into two fields: the Players Era 8, running November 17-19, and the Players Era 16, hitting the hardwood November 24-28. To claim the grand prize, you need to correctly pick all 37 games across the entire tournament. If you’re the only one to hit that perfect bracket, the entire $1 million is yours. If multiple people manage the unthinkable, you’ll split the cash. And even if perfection isn’t in the cards, they’ve got prizes lined up for the top three finishers in the contest, so there’s still something big to play for. Your picks need to be submitted before each tournament tips off, so no waiting until the last second!

Oh, and there’s an extra layer of action: a separate challenge for just the Players Era 16. Nail all 25 games in that field, and you could pocket up to $250,000. It’s an insane amount of money on the line for college hoops fans this early in the season.

Elite Teams and Rapid Growth

The Players Era festival has exploded onto the college basketball scene, becoming arguably the premier multi-team event in the sport in just three short years. This 2026 edition is its biggest yet, shifting to full bracket play and set to crown a legitimate champion. You know it’s a serious event when half of the 24-team field is already ranked in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. We’re talking No. 1 Florida, No. 8 Houston, No. 9 Louisville, No. 10 Louisville, No. 12 Gonzaga, No. 13 St. John’s, No. 14 Kansas, No. 16 Alabama, No. 17 Texas Tech, No. 18 Miami, No. 21 Michigan, and No. 23 Iowa State. That’s a loaded field, bringing top-tier competition right out of the gate.

So get your picks in, because this isn’t just another early-season invite. It’s a shot at real cash, bragging rights, and some serious college hoops action before we even hit December. Don’t sleep on this one, because the Players Era tournament is bringing the heat early.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.