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The Atlanta Falcons are limping into Week 10, battered and reeling, after a brutal 34-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid. But that’s not even the worst of it: they just shipped off starting safety Jessie Bates to the Jacksonville Jaguars right before the trade deadline. Then they went and traded starting center Ryan Neuzil, too. These moves scream “rebuild” more than “contender,” and it’s happening right as they prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs. The FanDuel Sportsbook has the Chiefs as 3.5-point home favorites, and honestly, that feels low.

Atlanta’s Defense Is Giving Up Everything

Let’s just be real, the Falcons have been a complete roller coaster this season. They have three dominant wins, sure, but they’ve struggled hard in most of their six losses. Their defense has been a mess, allowing over 340 yards per game. Think about that for a second! And after trading away Bates, who knows how much worse it can get? They’re also dead last, or near enough to it, at 30th in the NFL with a -8 turnover-takeaway differential. That is a recipe for disaster against a team like the Chiefs. Sure, they’ve got some offensive playmakers like Bijan Robinson and Drake London, but if their defense can’t stop anyone, it won’t matter. Jared Sapp from Arrowhead Pride thinks their defense’s other two levels were “underwhelming” even before the Bates trade, and that’s just a brutal assessment.

Chiefs Are Dialing Up The Pressure

On the flip side, the Chiefs are sitting pretty. They just acquired wide receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts, giving their offense yet another weapon. Caleb James expects Downs to get his feet wet with a few routes, even if he doesn’t play a ton of snaps this week. But here’s the kicker: the Chiefs are tied for ninth in the NFL with a +4 turnover-takeaway margin. That’s a huge gap when you compare it to Atlanta’s struggles. Maurice Elston was impressed with how the Chiefs finished their 35-12 win over the Jets, outscoring them 21-0 in the second half after only being up two points at halftime. That’s a team that knows how to close! With Atlanta’s center Ryan Neuzil gone, Mark Gunnels is expecting Chris Jones to make life “real uncomfortable up the middle.” You love to see it.

So what’s the bottom line here? The experts are all leaning heavily toward the Chiefs. Jared Sapp is predicting a 27-17 Chiefs win, seeing the Chiefs’ pass rush build on their second half against Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix and eventually overwhelming the Falcons. Caleb James has them winning 27-13, emphasizing the Chiefs forcing turnovers. Mark Gunnels is also on the 27-20 Chiefs train, with Josh Downs making an impact and Chris Jones feasting up the middle. It looks like the Chiefs are set to show why these two teams are on “opposite ends of the competitive spectrum in the NFL.” Get ready for a show, because the Chiefs are not going to let this opportunity slip away.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Arrowhead Pride.