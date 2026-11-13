RC Lens just dropped a bomb, officially naming Didier Digard as their new head coach on a two-year contract, and dude, his first training session is tomorrow evening. This move? Totally out of left field, you gotta admit.

From Last Place to Leading Lens: The Shocker Appointment

Talk about a head-scratcher, right? Digard was literally just let go from Le Havre AC, a team that’s currently bottom of the Ligue 1 table without a single win all campaign. So, yeah, *that* guy is now leading Lens. It’s hard to make sense of it when you look at his recent track record.

And get this: everyone, and I mean *everyone*, thought Lens would go for Pierre Sage, who’s bouncing from Crystal Palace and used to coach Les Sang et Or. There was even chatter today about Walid Regragui, the former Morocco manager! But nope, they went with Digard. Wild.

The Coaching Carousel After a Historic Defeat

Let’s be real, Lens needed *something* drastic. The whole coaching situation has been a hot mess. They just canned Yannick Cahuzac after a brutal run of form, and you know what was the nail in the coffin? That absolutely soul-crushing, historic 9-1 defeat in the UEFA Champions League. Nine-freakin-one! That’s gotta sting.

Cahuzac was barely even in the chair. He got promoted mid-campaign from Dino Toppmöller’s assistant, after Toppmöller himself mutually agreed to split after only six games. So it’s been a revolving door of coaches, and clearly, nothing was working.

So now Digard steps into a total pressure cooker. He’s got his first training session tomorrow evening, and you know the fans are gonna be watching every single move. Can he turn this ship around after that 9-1 disaster and a season that’s already been a coaching carousel? We’re about to find out, but man, what a wild ride this is already shaping up to be for Les Lensois.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.