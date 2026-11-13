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Patrick Mahomes is officially on the field for Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons, leaving zero doubt for fantasy managers or anyone who just loves watching elite QB play. The man with the golden arm is ready to roll, putting to bed any worries after a mid-week injury scare.

That Elbow Scare? All Clear, Baby!

Look, it wasn’t a secret that Mahomes had everyone holding their breath after the New York Jets game. He took a hit, and that throwing elbow swelled up, making it super uncomfortable for him to sling the ball like we’re used to seeing. But get this: an MRI showed absolutely no major damage. None! The guy’s a machine. He wasn’t just cleared, he responded like a champ in practice, hitting full participation on both Wednesday and Thursday. That’s the kind of dedication you love to see, especially when the stakes are high. While Mahomes is a go, the Chiefs do have a couple other question marks, with running back Kenneth Walker and cornerback Mansoor Delane listed as questionable for Sunday. Offensive lineman Jaylon Moore is unfortunately out.

Why Mahomes Is Your Must-Start MVP This Week

So, is Mahomes a lock for your lineup? You bet your bottom dollar he is. This dude has been an absolute fantasy juggernaut all season, racking up 2,037 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and only four interceptions across eight games. But let’s talk about what he’s done *lately*. Over his last two outings, Mahomes has thrown for a mind-blowing 563 yards and five touchdowns, all without a single interception. That’s a quarterback who’s dialed in, locked on, and ready to carve up any defense in front of him. And speaking of defenses, the Atlanta Falcons are definitely not a unit that strikes fear into the hearts of quarterbacks. They’re giving up 241.2 passing yards per game this season, and just last week, Joe Burrow dropped 271 passing yards on them in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. If Burrow can do that, imagine what Mahomes is about to unleash.

The verdict is in, and it’s screaming loud and clear: **START PATRICK MAHOMES.** He’s healthy, he’s hot, and he’s facing a defense that’s been generous through the air. Get ready for a show.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.