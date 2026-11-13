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The Minnesota Vikings’ season was looking rough, with quarterback play from Carson Wentz and Kyler Murray leaving everyone wanting more. There was serious worry their season would just fizzle out. But then, a lifeline: a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders brought Kirk Cousins to town. Now, just days after the trade, the Vikings have made it official. Cousins is good to go and will be their Week 10 starting quarterback when the 6-2 Vikings face off against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday.

The Hail Mary Quarterback Play

Let’s be real, the QB situation in Minnesota was a mess. Kyler Murray was hurt, and Wentz’s Week 9 performance was, well, poor. Things were looking bleak, and the team was desperate for a change. Acquiring Cousins on Tuesday was a massive gamble, a move they hoped would be the savior of their 2026 season. After all, getting a new QB and expecting him to learn a whole new offense in just a few days for a Sunday start? That’s a tall order. Coach Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings staff must have seen something special this week in practice, because they handed him the keys on Friday afternoon. This news has to be a huge sigh of relief for the whole organization. Being without Cousins this weekend, especially with Murray sidelined and Wentz’s struggles, would have been a full-blown disaster.

Against the Pack: A Test of Faith

Now, the real work begins for Cousins. He’s stepping into a critical game against a tough divisional opponent in the Green Bay Packers. The Vikings, currently 6-2, need to keep pace in the very competitive NFC North, and this game is huge for that. It won’t be easy, though. The team announced that tight end T.J. Hockenson is out for the game. That means Cousins will be leaning heavily on wide receivers Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson. Good news, though: the Packers’ secondary is described as “susceptible.” This could be a huge opportunity for Addison and Jefferson to have a massive day and help Cousins prove that the Vikings were right to bring him in. He’s got to show them why he’s their “potential savior” right from the jump.

So, the potential savior is here, and he’s officially starting Week 10. Kirk Cousins has a chance to turn the Vikings’ season around starting this Sunday against the Packers. All eyes will be on him to see if he can deliver the kind of performance that justifies that trade and keeps Minnesota in the hunt in the NFC North.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.