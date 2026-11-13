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Austin Reaves is officially day-to-day with a bruised heel after a seriously awkward landing during the Los Angeles Lakers’ breezy win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. This comes as the Lakers face a rash of early season injuries, testing their depth as the schedule ramps up.

The Reaves Scare

Man, you just hate to see it. Midway through the third quarter against the Bucks, Reaves went up for a dunk, came down all wrong, and you could practically feel the pain through the screen. He tried to walk it off, but nope, had to call for a sub and head straight to the locker room. They ruled him out for the rest of the night. Coach JJ Redick was quick to tell reporters postgame that X-rays were clean, no Achilles worries, which is a massive relief. On Friday afternoon, Redick gave an update, confirming Reaves is day-to-day and that the medical staff opted against further imaging. He’s got a bruise on that heel, plain and simple.

Aches and Pains Across the Roster

But Reaves wasn’t the only one getting dinged up that Wednesday night. Luka Dončić tweaked his ankle after landing on Kyle Kuzma, though he told everyone he was “fine” right after the game. Redick backed that up on Friday, saying Dončić is “fine” and ready for Sunday’s game in Phoenix against the Suns. Collin Sexton, though, isn’t so lucky. He took a blow to the face, needed stitches, and is now dealing with a concussion. He’s day-to-day but definitely out for Sunday, which stings, especially after he’d just started finding his rhythm after a preseason injury.

Break Comes at the Perfect Time

Then there’s Quentin Grimes, who’s been out for the last two games with a finger injury. The good news? Redick said he “was able to do the live part of the stay ready game today,” so it sounds like he’s on the cusp of returning. They’re hoping Saturday’s injury report gives a clearer picture of his status. Honestly, this four-day break between games couldn’t have come at a better time for the Lakers. It’s giving Reaves crucial time to rest that heel, ensured Dončić won’t miss any action with his ankle, and let Grimes get back into game-like practice. Now, they just gotta get Sexton cleared quickly through concussion protocol.

The Lakers are gearing up for Sunday’s showdown against the Suns in Phoenix. With Dončić expected to suit up and Grimes possibly back in action, the big question marks are Sexton’s concussion protocol and how quickly Reaves can shake off that bruised heel. Here’s hoping this much-needed break gets everyone back on court and rolling for the rest of the early season.

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Originally reported by Silver Screen and Roll.