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The Minnesota Vikings just made a huge splash on NFL trade deadline day, bringing Kirk Cousins back to town in exchange for a third-round pick from the Las Vegas Raiders. The hope is this move can turn their season around, especially since Cousins has played with this core before and had success. But hold up, because even with Justin Jefferson back to catch passes, another key weapon is already sidelined for Week 10. Tight end T.J. Hockenson is officially OUT for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Yeah, you heard that right, his return to the field is hitting an immediate snag.

The Return of Captain Kirk Hits a Snag

It’s exciting, absolutely, to see Cousins back under center. The guy knows the system, he knows a lot of these players, and he’s had big games in the purple and gold. Having Jefferson lined up for him again is massive, everyone knows that. But the news about Hockenson? That’s a real gut punch for the offense right out of the gate. We’re talking about a significant pass-catcher who won’t be there for Cousins’ first game back. And to twist the knife even more, wide receiver Jordan Addison is also questionable with a thumb injury. This isn’t exactly the “fully loaded” reunion fans were dreaming of just yet.

An Injury Report That Stings

The Vikings released their final Week 10 injury report, and it’s not looking pretty. Beyond Hockenson being out, they’re also missing linebacker Blake Cashman, defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, wide receiver Jauan Jennings, and quarterback Kyler Murray. On top of Addison’s questionable status, safety Joshua Matellus (shoulder) and outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy are also questionable. Hockenson’s absence is a huge blow because the team has reportedly been hurting at the tight end position all season. And with Addison’s status up in the air, that’s two primary receiving threats who could be missing or limited. Yeah, that’s not ideal for a quarterback trying to get re-acclimated. Cousins will have Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason out of the backfield, but losing Hockenson, and potentially Addison, makes things a lot tougher. Ben Yurosek and Gavin Bartholomew are expected to step in at tight end, while Myles Price and Tai Felton could see a lot more action if Addison doesn’t play.

Waiting for the Full Offensive Firepower

So, while the excitement of Kirk Cousins’ return is real, fans are going to have to temper their expectations for Week 10 a bit. You’ve got your franchise quarterback back, but the offense won’t be at full strength. Hockenson’s out, and Addison’s status is literally up in the air until game time. This Week 10 showdown against the Packers is going to be a real test for Cousins and this offense to see how they adapt. Everyone’s looking forward to seeing this team fire on all cylinders, but it looks like we’ll have to wait at least one more week for that to happen.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.