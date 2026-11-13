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Jacksonville Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten might have been limited in practice all week due to ankle and foot issues, but get this: he’s not even on the official injury report for Week 10. Yeah, you heard that right. This is one of those head-scratchers that has everyone scrambling.

Tuten Cleared Despite Practice Limitations

The dude was grinding it out, albeit on a limited basis, during Friday’s practice, November 13, battling through those ankle and foot problems. You’d think that kind of restriction would automatically land him on the injury list, giving everyone a clear heads up. But nope, the official word from Jaguars.com is that Tuten is completely off the report for Sunday. It sounds like he’s on track to play in Week 10, which is wild considering the limited reps.

Workload Uncertainty But Touches Expected

Now, here’s where it gets a little hazy: while he’s cleared to play, we don’t actually know if he’ll be able to handle his normal workload. That’s the big question mark hanging over this whole situation. However, the good news for anyone relying on him is that he’s still expected to see a good amount of touches. For all you fantasy managers out there, you can consider Tuten a No. 2 running back for this week. Keep those fingers crossed that the touches translate into some real production, even if the snaps are a bit lighter than usual.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.