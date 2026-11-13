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Lakers head coach JJ Redick dropped a bomb Friday, confirming that Luka Doncic is expected to suit up for Sunday’s showdown against the Phoenix Suns, despite a scary ankle injury. This is huge news for a Lakers squad that’s absolutely tearing it up, sitting pretty at the top of the Western Conference with an 11-2 record and riding a seven-game winning streak.

Luka’s Ankle Scare, But It’s All Good

The scare came late in Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Doncic went down holding his ankle after what Redick called a “dangerous closeout” from Kyle Kuzma. Any time your league-leading scorer grabs his ankle, your stomach drops. But Luka, ever the warrior, walked off the court under his own power and was quick to dismiss concerns after the game. “I’m good,” Doncic said, “Obviously it’s painful a little bit, but I’ll be fine.” And Redick backed that up, saying he expects Doncic to be available. Through 11 games, Doncic has been an absolute beast, averaging an absurd 38.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game in 35.9 minutes. Losing that kind of production, even for a single game, would be a massive blow, so getting him back is monumental.

Austin Reaves’ Heel Is The Real Head-Scratcher

While the Doncic news is good, the update on Austin Reaves is a little more hazy. Reaves went down earlier in the Bucks game after an awkward landing following a dunk attempt. He hobbled for a bit before eventually exiting. He had X-rays on his heel after Wednesday’s game, which thankfully came back negative. But Redick’s follow-up insight is intriguing. “AR, based on his physical evaluation and how he was feeling yesterday, we opted against imaging,” Redick explained. “He’ll be day-to-day. We’ll have him on the report tomorrow.” Redick clarified that the team and medical staff collectively decided against further imaging, describing the injury simply as “a bruise on his heel.” Reaves has been phenomenal this year as the Lakers’ second option to Doncic, putting up 24.7 points per game while shooting over 50% from the field. If he can’t go, Quentin Grimes would likely step into his spot, even though Grimes himself had an injury on Wednesday, he did participate in the live part of Friday’s practice. Collin Sexton, who got stitches after a head injury on Wednesday, is also day-to-day and could be an option in ordinary circumstances.

The Lakers are red-hot, and they’ll look to extend that incredible seven-game win streak this Sunday when they face the Phoenix Suns at 1:00 p.m. PT. It’s the first time these two teams are meeting this season, and with Luka back in action, it’s going to be a must-watch!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.