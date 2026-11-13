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Spencer Brown is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Jets after suffering an ankle injury, a brutal hit for the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line. This guy just can’t catch a break, missing practice Thursday and Friday after being limited Wednesday.

Another Week, Another Hit to the O-Line

Brown’s absence would be a real problem for the Bills, especially after he just came back. He missed the Week 8 win against the Ravens with a back injury, only to return for Monday night’s victory over the Vikings. He played 77 out of 80 snaps in that game, showing how crucial he is, before going down with this ankle issue. It’s a quick turnaround for another injury. Bills coach Joe Brady is playing it close to the vest, telling Alec White of the team website on Friday, “As always, I still feel the same with a guy like Spencer, so we’ll see what it looks like tomorrow. That’s why we’re not ruling him out.” But “doubtful” isn’t exactly a vote of confidence for Sunday. If Brown can’t go, Tylan Grable is expected to step in and start, something he’s had to do before.

The Injury Bug Is Biting Hard

It’s not just Brown either. The injury report is getting crowded for the Bills. Cornerback Christian Benford (wrist), defensive back Sam Franklin Jr. (shoulder), wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (knee), and defensive back Jordan Hancock (hamstring) are all questionable for Sunday. Shavers is at least in his 21-day return-to-practice window, which is some small comfort, but still, a lot of key guys banged up. The good news, though, is that left tackle Dion Dawkins (ribs) and left guard Alec Anderson (ankle) are both on track to play. They had full participation on Friday and have no injury designation, so at least that part of the line is looking solid for the Jets game.

With a divisional game against the Jets on tap, the Bills absolutely need their offensive line to step up, especially if Brown is out. Every snap, every block, is going to matter big time. Let’s see if Grable and the rest of the guys can hold the line.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.