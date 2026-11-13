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The Seattle Kraken just took a gut punch, falling 4-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes. It was a tough night on our home ice, a stark reminder that even early in the season, every point matters. While we’re all still digesting that one, the broader NHL scene is swirling with its own wild stories, proving it’s been a weird week across the league.

Flyers Battle Through Backstage Drama, Snag a Point

Speaking of weird weeks, Philadelphia has been living through it. The Flyers have been swimming in a sea of drama lately, but credit where it’s due, they’re trying to push through. They managed to grab a point on Wednesday, fighting hard in an overtime loss to the Oilers. Their coach even called it an effort they could be proud of, and honestly, coming off all that internal chaos, you have to respect an admirable effort like that. It sounds like they’re trying to hit the reset button, approaching the rest of the season with a clean slate, which is always a tough ask when everything feels like it’s boiling over.

And what’s all this drama about? The Insiders are buzzing that the Flyers are standing firmly behind Matvei Michkov. Sounds like a lot going on behind the scenes for them right now, adding another layer to their on-ice battles.

Roster Shuffle Heats Up as the League Gets Spooky

That Oilers game also saw Rasmus Ristolainen back on the ice for the Flyers, which meant David Jiricek got pushed out of the lineup. Their roster is looking crowded again, and you can bet those opportunities for Jiricek to really show what he’s got are getting harder to come by. It’s that time of year, folks, where depth gets tested and tough decisions are made.

Beyond all the player movements and locker room whispers, it feels like things are getting a little spooky around the league, especially with it being Friday the 13th. And hey, for those keeping score on future draft picks, things are not looking great for the Leafs right now, which is actually good news for the Flyers’ draft position. Every silver lining, right?

It’s clear that this early NHL season is already serving up a mix of grit, frustration, and unexpected turns for teams across the board, including our own Kraken. We know our guys will be back to fight another day, so keep those eyes glued to the ice and keep cheering loud for the Emerald City!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Broad Street Hockey.