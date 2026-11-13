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Kirk Cousins is officially back under center for the Minnesota Vikings, setting up a Sunday night showdown against the Green Bay Packers just five days after getting traded from the Las Vegas Raiders. Talk about a whirlwind, right? Head coach Kevin O’Connell dropped the news Sunday, confirming the absolute quickest turnaround you could imagine for a veteran QB.

Five Days To QB1, Are You Kidding Me?

Seriously, can you believe this? Cousins was with the Raiders, then traded, and now he is already leading the charge for the Vikings. He’s making his return to the Minnesota lineup against their rivals in Green Bay on Sunday night. It’s a shocking pivot that shows how much the Vikings must be banking on his immediate impact. Who even gets traded and then starts a big game less than a week later? Wild.

Why The Sudden Shift?

So, what’s behind this frantic move? Well, it all goes back to Kyler Murray’s hamstring injury. Coach O’Connell confirmed earlier in the week that Murray is still considered week-to-week, which clearly necessitated a big move. Cousins is stepping right into the starting role over Carson Wentz. Wentz was dealing with an ankle injury earlier in the week, listed as limited, but he was actually a full participant in Friday’s practice. Still, the Vikings made their choice, and it’s Cousins getting the nod.

It’s going to be wild watching how Cousins performs after such an insane, quick pivot from one locker room to another, straight into a prime-time matchup. You know Green Bay will be ready for a fight, but is anyone truly ready for this kind of unexpected quarterback change just days before a big game?

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.