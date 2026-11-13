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RC Lens just dropped a shocker, officially naming Didier Digard as their new first-team head coach, a move that absolutely nobody in French football saw coming. Just 24 hours after Yannick Cahuzac got the boot, Lens pulled the trigger on a hire that blindsided everyone.

The Shock That Stunned French Football

Talk about a curveball, right? Pierre Sage was the name everyone was whispering about, the clear favorite to return to the Blood and Gold. But nope, Lens went with the 40-year-old former Le Havre coach, Digard, pulling a move that was, by all accounts, a massive surprise. It’s wild because the guy seriously seemed out of the running for the job, and then BAM, he’s the main man.

A Massive Challenge Right Out Of The Gate

Digard’s got his work cut out for him, no doubt about it. He’s inked a deal running until 2028, but the real challenge starts now. His main job? Restore some calm to a dressing room that’s clearly been shaken to its core. We’re talking about the humiliation against Como, plus tough defeats to Lille and Marseille. That’s a rough stretch, and the vibe in that locker room has to be, well, it’s gotta be intense.

So, Digard steps into a seriously hot seat. Can he right the ship and turn things around? That’s the million-dollar question for RC Lens as he starts this wild new chapter.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.