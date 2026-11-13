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Saturday’s road trip to Bloomington for USC against Indiana isn’t just another game, folks. Both the Trojans and the Hoosiers are still fighting for their lives in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff races, making this a truly massive clash where every snap will count.

Early Shots and Standout Stars

Get ready for some early fireworks, but maybe not the explosion USC fans want right away. We’re expecting USC to light up the scoreboard on their opening drive, but unfortunately, they’ll have to settle for just three points, not the full seven. But don’t you dare count out Waymond Jordan! The dude is on a roll, and we’re predicting he’s gonna find the end zone for his second consecutive game. Jayden Maiava will be under center for the Trojans, ready to lead the charge, while the Hoosiers are keeping their starting quarterback a mystery. Talk about playing mind games!

Ground and Air Battles

This one looks like it’ll be a slugfest, especially on the ground. When the dust settles, Indiana is expected to out-rush USC. That’s a tough pill for any offense, especially with so much on the line. And if you’re looking for a passing clinic, you might need to adjust your expectations. With Maiava slinging it for USC and an unknown quantity for Indiana, the combined passing yards between both quarterbacks are predicted to stay under 500. This tells you we’re in for a gritty, defensive battle where every yard will be earned.

What the Final Buzzer Means

Here’s where it gets wild: USC is currently listed as an 8.5-point underdog, which is a pretty big number when you’re talking about a game with this kind of magnitude. But don’t write them off completely! The Trojans are expected to cover that spread, showing some serious fight. However, the tough truth is, we’re calling for USC to ultimately lose the game. A close loss might still keep some spirits up thanks to the cover, but in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff races, every single outcome is scrutinized. What a nail-biter this one is going to be!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.