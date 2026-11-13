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Shane Vansaghi found the back of the net twice Thursday night, playing a huge role in getting Michigan State to overtime against Notre Dame. The Flyers prospect had himself an offensive explosion, showing off some serious scoring touch even after a tough break early on.

Talk About a Rollercoaster First Period

Midway through the first period, it looked like Vansaghi had given the Spartans their first lead. He redirected a Chase Reid point shot, and everyone thought it was 1-0. But then, after video review, the referees decided he made contact with the puck using a high stick. Goal. Wiped. Off. Man, that’s a gut punch, right? The game stayed scoreless through the first, and honestly, Notre Dame had the territorial advantage. It could have been easy for Vansaghi to get deflated after that, but he was just getting started.

No Question About These Goals

Only two minutes into the second period, Vansaghi got his redemption, scoring a goal that absolutely counted! He opened the scoring, putting Michigan State up 1-0. He came down the left side, took a sweet drop pass from Eric Nilson, and capitalized on a defensive breakdown. Seriously, the Notre Dame defenseman and low forward just got their assignments mixed up, leaving Vansaghi with a ton of room to drive to the net. He didn’t waste the chance, firing a quick shot short side that beat the goalie. The goalie was even off his edge, so maybe it wasn’t the prettiest shot, but Vansaghi saw the opening and made Notre Dame pay.

Even after Notre Dame answered quickly, Michigan State owned the second period, outshooting the Fighting Irish 16-7. Then, just under eight minutes into the third, Vansaghi lit the lamp AGAIN! This time it was a one-timer from the right faceoff circle. A board battle sent the puck down the wall, and Nilson, with another slick pass from below the goal line, found Vansaghi in prime position for the primary assist. This whole sequence was just a much cleaner offensive play by the Spartans. Nilson found the open space, and Vansaghi was ready, getting off that one-timer before the goalie could even set himself. It was a perfect example of him getting into a dangerous scoring area and being ready to finish when the opportunity came.

What’s Next for Vansaghi and the Spartans?

Vansaghi almost capped off an incredible night with a hat trick late in the third. Jimmy Clark found him in the left faceoff circle for another scoring chance, but a defender blocked the initial shot. He managed to recover the puck, showing that relentless drive all night. His two goals were massive, helping Michigan State push the game to overtime. What a night for the Flyers prospect, showcasing some serious offensive upside and clutch scoring. If he keeps playing like this, the future is looking incredibly bright.

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Originally reported by Broad Street Hockey.