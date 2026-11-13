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Tonight, high school football playoff action ignites across Southern California as Dominguez faces Montclair in a critical CIF-SS postseason clash. It is Friday, November 13, 2026, and the stakes could not be higher for these two teams.

Playoff Football is Here, And It’s Going Down Tonight

This isn’t just another Friday night game, it is the 2026 CIF-SS football postseason, and it is ramping up big time across Southern California. Dominguez and Montclair are set to throw down at 7 p.m. PST. Every single play, every single snap, could be the one that decides who moves on and who goes home. The energy around these playoffs must be absolutely electric!

Catch Every Second of the Playoff Mayhem

You do not want to miss a single moment of this do-or-die playoff game. Fans can stream the Dominguez vs. Montclair showdown live on the NFHS Network. Whether you are on your laptop, mobile device, or chilling with your Smart TV, the NFHS Network has you covered with apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Google TV, and Roku. And get this, if you miss anything, they have on-demand replays so you can re-live the biggest moments. Plus, if you are hungry for more prep sports, the NFHS Network broadcasts over 30 different sports all season long.

This is it, folks. It is win or go home tonight for Dominguez and Montclair. Make sure you are locked in for kickoff at 7 p.m. PST and cheer these teams on as they fight for their season!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.