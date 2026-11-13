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Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III missed practice Friday with a sore groin, leaving his status for this weekend’s trip to Atlanta seriously in question. This isn’t just about one game, folks, this is about the league’s leading rusher by average yards per game, a guy who’s been absolutely electric in his first season with the Chiefs. Walker has already racked up 872 yards on the ground, putting him only eight yards shy of Bijan Robinson for the NFL lead, even though Walker’s played one fewer game. His average of 109 yards per game? That tops the entire league. This is a massive hit to the Chiefs’ ground game if he can’t go.

The “Next Man Up” Mentality Kicks In, With Eyes on Johnson

Walker isn’t just a runner, either. He’s been instrumental in the passing game, hauling in 22 balls for 172 yards and four touchdowns. That’s a huge piece of the offense to potentially miss! Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed Walker “tweaked” his groin, and you know how seriously these guys take it when a player like Walker, who’s usually tough as nails, says something. If he’s sidelined this Sunday, rookie Emmett Johnson is slated to step up big time. The fifth-round pick out of Nebraska has been giving Walker breathers all season, and he’s totally shined when given the shot. Johnson has 111 yards rushing and a touchdown on only 26 carries, plus he’s caught 14 passes for 237 yards and another score. Reid’s confident, saying, “He’s going to play anyway, whether Ken’s there or not. Everybody has confidence in him.” That’s the kind of faith you want to see in your young talent.

Offensive Reinforcements and Defensive Concerns

Beyond the backfield, the Chiefs are seeing some movement on the receiver front. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who left last week’s win over the New York Jets with a hamstring injury, is expected to be available, which is a relief. That should take some pressure off Josh Downs, the new wideout acquired in a trade with Indianapolis right before the NFL trade deadline. Downs intends to play this weekend, which is huge for building out that receiving depth, especially with Tyquan Thornton still on injured reserve with a dislocated ankle. Downs put up 33 catches for 354 yards and a touchdown in nine games with Indianapolis, and Reid is already impressed: “He’s a smart kid and knows how to play… I think he’s ready to play in a game for us.”

Defensively, the Chiefs anticipate having first-round pick Mansoor Delane back at cornerback after he missed a couple of games with a shoulder injury. However, they’re likely going to be without right tackle Jaylon Moore due to an ankle injury and Peter Woods because of a neck issue. Joshua Ezeudu played well filling in for Moore against the Jets, which speaks to the team’s overall resilience. Offensive guard Trey Smith summed it up perfectly: “Yeah man, again, it’s a next-man-up mentality. It’s the NFL. Any sporting team, that’s what happens. Football has a 100 percent injury rate.” That’s the hard truth of the league, and the Chiefs are certainly living it.

So, for Sunday’s game against Atlanta, the biggest question looms over Kenneth Walker III’s health. Can Emmett Johnson step up and carry the load against a tough Falcons defense? Will the new additions like Josh Downs make an immediate impact? Every snap is going to matter.

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Originally reported by Fox Sports.