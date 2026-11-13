Philadelphia Eagles logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

The Philadelphia Eagles just officially cut wide receiver Hollywood Brown, according to ESPN’s Tim McManus, after Brown himself asked to be released. This move wraps up what was frankly a super weird, super short tenure for the veteran wideout in the City of Brotherly Love.

The Eagles Experiment That Never Got Off the Ground

Brown’s time in Philly? It was barely a blip. He played in only four games, logging just one start. Think about that: signed for a one-year, $5 million deal, supposedly to pick up some slack after A.J. Brown was traded to New England, and he only saw eight targets. He pulled in five receptions, all of them first downs, for a measly 63 yards and zero touchdowns. Toss in two rushing attempts for another 12 yards, and that’s the sum total. The Eagles and Brown reportedly agreed to a non-injury settlement, which gives the team some financial relief. It’s pretty clear this whole thing didn’t work out for anyone the way they hoped.

Brown’s “God’s Plan” Quote Explains Everything About Philly’s Struggles

Back in October, when he wasn’t seeing the field much, Brown dropped a quote that, looking back, tells you everything you need to know about this situation. He said, “I wouldn’t have handled it well as a younger guy… It’s God’s plan, and the more I got comfortable with that, I can’t be mad about a situation because maybe that’s not what God called for… Of course, you want to be somewhere where you play, but at the end of the day, it’s not my plan.” That’s a telling statement from a guy who’s been around, now on his fifth team since 2019. Despite the Eagles’ offense struggling across the board and injuries being a huge storyline for them, the team never seemed to feel the need to lean on Brown. They’re actually set to get wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks back from injury soon, which probably made Brown even more expendable. Plus, Makai Lemon has been stepping up big, leading the team in receiving yards for the last three weeks and holding the team lead overall with 312 yards, with Darius Cooper also in the mix.

So, Brown is out, having made barely an impact for the Eagles this season. With Smith and Wicks returning to the lineup, Philly is hoping their offense can finally find some consistency. But this whole episode with Brown just adds another question mark to an Eagles team that’s had its fair share of struggles, and you have to wonder what this means for their season going forward.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.