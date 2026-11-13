Philadelphia Eagles logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

The Eagles are sitting at 2-7 after nine games, heading into their bye week still searching for a third win after starting the season with two. Talk about expectations changing. What was supposed to be a promising run has become a minefield of promising individual plays, brutal injuries, and an offense that just can’t keep it together.

The Unexpected Bright Spots Amidst The Struggles

Amidst all the chaos, there have been glimmers. Young wideouts are stepping up, which is huge for the future. Makai Lemon is becoming a legit option, and Darius Cooper is snagging crucial touchdown catches. They aren’t turning the whole offense around, but these guys are showing they belong, giving the team something real to build on for the next roster. And speaking of future building blocks, Nolan Smith is showing real improvement as an edge rusher. His development from last season is exactly what the defense needs, making him a player worth investing in for sure.

Special teams have also delivered some wild moments. Braden Mann absolutely uncorked an 86-yard punt against the Giants, which was a rare highlight in an otherwise forgettable afternoon. Plus, Jake Elliott’s accuracy has been lights out. These are individual flashes, sure, but they deserve props, even when the team record isn’t pretty.

The Offense Can’t Catch A Break, Or A Lead

Here’s where it gets rough. The offense? It’s a mess. They just can’t string together drives. One good completion, maybe a scramble, and you think they’re rolling, then boom, another breakdown and it’s punt time. They desperately need consistent execution on early downs and way better answers when defenses bring pressure. Until that happens, those individual standout moments just won’t matter for the final score.

Injuries are definitely part of the story, too. Missing starters and constantly shuffling lineups make it impossible to get any continuity. How do you even figure out what’s working when your personnel is always changing? While that context matters, they can’t just sit around waiting for perfect health. They have to fix what they can with who they’ve got.

The Second-Half Disappearing Act Is Killing Them

But the absolute ugliest part, the one that tells you everything you need to know, is what happens after halftime. Seriously, check these numbers: they’ve been outscored 41-13 in the third quarter and a mind-boggling 85-27 in the fourth. That’s not just bad, that’s a complete disappearing act. Games are consistently slipping away from them in the second half. Whether it’s coaching, execution, or just weird game circumstances, they HAVE to figure out how to generate some offense after the break, or these losses will just keep piling up.

The next eight games are going to tell the real story. Can they somehow take those promising individual flashes and turn them into something actually substantial, something that changes the final score? Or will the second-half collapses and offensive woes define their season? It’s crunch time.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.