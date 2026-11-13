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The New Orleans Pelicans aren’t just facing an underwhelming season, they’re staring down a full-blown crisis. Veteran guard Dejounte Murray, in his third season with the team, has officially requested a trade and made it crystal clear: he’s vowing to *never* play another game for the Pels.

The Player Who Just Checked Out

ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news on NBA Today on Friday, reporting that Murray’s agent, Rich Paul, and the franchise are working for a “resolution” that works for everyone. But make no mistake, Murray, who’s 30 years old, has met with the organization in the last several days and told them he wants out. He wants a meaningful, key role somewhere else, not in New Orleans.

Murray landed with the Pelicans in 2024 after playing for the Spurs and Hawks. He was supposed to be the long-term answer at lead guard, right? But after only two full seasons, he’s decoupling himself entirely. You’ve seen the social media posts; he’s been expressing his frustration. It’s clearly not working.

Struggles on the Court, Rookie Steps Up

Murray’s individual numbers this season show a player who’s been checked out for a while. He’s averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game, shooting 43.1%. Those are not the stats of a player carrying a team. He’s been playing alongside guys like star power forward Zion Williamson, center Derik Queen, and sharpshooter Jordan Poole (who, by the way, has *also* requested a trade). It sounds like a team in disarray.

So, with Murray out of the picture for the foreseeable future, who steps up? The Pelicans are turning over that lead guard position to young rookie Jeremiah Fears, who has already shined in that lineup. That’s a huge burden to put on a rookie, but what choice do they have?

What’s Next for the Pels: Trade Talks

Over the next few weeks and months, Murray won’t be in action as he waits for a trade. GM Troy Weaver now has the unenviable task of negotiating to get the best return possible for a player who has publicly said he won’t play for them. Murray’s career stats are solid: 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 43.1% shooting. So, you’d expect a good return, but which teams are actually ready to jump on this?

Potential landing spots are already popping up. The Phoenix Suns, who are off to a 5-6 start and desperately need a boost, could be one. The Miami Heat could also benefit big time from adding a perimeter scorer and playmaker like Murray.

This whole situation screams desperation for the Pelicans. After years of losing, with no relief in sight, they now have to brace for weeks of trade negotiations. That’s a massive distraction for a team that’s already struggling. And let’s not forget, Murray has a $30.7 million player option next season. New Orleans has to grant his request or risk losing him in free agency for absolutely nothing. Talk about being between a rock and a hard place.

So, for New Orleans, it’s not about the next game, it’s about the next phone call. Will they find a trade partner that makes sense? Will Jeremiah Fears be able to hold down the fort? The clock is ticking, and the pressure is on for GM Troy Weaver to somehow salvage this mess.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.