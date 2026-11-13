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Mohamed Salah officially etched his name into the history books on Thursday evening, becoming Egypt’s outright all-time leading scorer with a staggering 70 goals. This isn’t just a number, it’s a testament to a career that keeps hitting new heights.

An Emphatic Victory Sets the Stage

This legendary moment went down during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where Egypt absolutely dismantled Malawi in a dominant 5-0 victory. Salah was already on fire, bagging a goal in the 84th minute, showing everyone he came to play.

The Record-Breaking Panenka

But he wasn’t done yet. In the dying seconds of the game, Salah stepped up to the penalty spot and, with ice in his veins, pulled off a ridiculous Panenka. That audacious strike, his second of the night for a brace, wasn’t just another goal. It was number 70, officially putting him past his former national team coach, Hossam Hassan, to claim the top spot in Egypt’s scoring record.

What a night for the Pharaohs, and what a moment for one of the game’s true legends. Seventy goals, an undisputed king. That’s how you rewrite history.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.