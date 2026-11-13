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Erik Karlsson might be leading the Pittsburgh Penguins with 19 points through a brutal 7-10-2 start, but that high production isn’t stopping the trade rumors from absolutely blowing up. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun is dropping strong hints that the Carolina Hurricanes are ready to come calling for the veteran defenseman, and they’re looking to pounce as soon as the Penguins officially put him on the market. Pittsburgh is currently sitting at a rough 27th in the NHL standings, and if they keep this up, Karlsson could be packing his bags.

The Karlsson Conundrum: A Star on a Struggling Blue Line

So, what’s the deal with Karlsson? The guy is still producing, no doubt. He racked up 66 points last season, 15 goals and 51 assists in 75 games, which was his best output since his 2022-23 Norris Trophy run. He even helped snap Pittsburgh’s three-year postseason drought. This season, he’s keeping that point-per-game pace alive, despite the Penguins’ defense struggling and Karlsson frequently rotating partners. But here’s the kicker: he’s set to turn 37 in May, and he’s in the final year of a hefty $11.5 million AAV contract. The San Jose Sharks are still picking up $1.5 million of that, which is good for any potential suitor, but he also holds a full no-movement clause. LeBrun suspects the Penguins won’t formally open up his trade market until the new year, but the clock is ticking on what they decide to do with their season.

Carolina’s Aggressive Play For More Cup Glory

Meanwhile, down in Carolina, the Hurricanes are absolutely rolling as they defend their Stanley Cup. They’ve rocketed to the top of the Metropolitan Division with a blistering 15-3-2 start. Their defense is lights out, allowing an NHL-low 22 shots against per game this season with guys like Jalen Chatfield, Sean Walker, and Alexander Nikishin on the right side. So why would they want Karlsson? They’re looking for an offensive boost, especially on the power play where they’re sitting 14th in the league with a 22.7 percent success rate. The Canes were already a final candidate for Karlsson back in 2023, so their interest isn’t new. They could even offer up one of their current defensemen, like Chatfield (who’s set to hit unrestricted free agency) or Nikishin (a pending RFA), to sweeten the deal and make room. Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas might even look at the John Carlson trade to Anaheim last season, where a 36-year-old Carlson brought back a conditional first-rounder and a third-rounder, as a benchmark for what he could get for Karlsson.

It sounds like Pittsburgh has a big decision coming: either keep pushing for a playoff run with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin and hope to turn this ship around, or pivot to stocking up on draft capital. And the Hurricanes are clearly watching, ready to make a move that could shake up the league.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.