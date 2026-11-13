Green Bay Packers logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

The Green Bay Packers’ defense has absolutely exploded, racking up an insane 19 takeaways, split between 13 interceptions and 6 fumble recoveries, through just nine games in 2026. This isn’t just a solid start, it’s already *more* than their total of 14 takeaways from all 17 games last season. That’s a massive leap, and it’s fueling their current run.

The Safeties Are Setting the Tone

Green Bay just crushed New England 45-27 on Sunday, and that win made it six straight games where this defense has come away with multiple turnovers. Against the Patriots, they snatched the ball four times and turned those into a whopping 21 points for their offense. What’s truly wild is that this isn’t some brute force blitzing scheme. In the New England game, the Packers never even rushed more than four defenders, and *all three* of their interceptions came with Patriots QB Drake Maye hanging out in a totally clean pocket. This defense is winning after the snap, playing mind games with killer disguise, smart rotations, and safeties who can practically read the quarterback’s thoughts.

Safeties Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams are absolutely owning it back there, with a combined nine takeaways between them. That’s almost half the team’s entire haul! McKinney is a total ball-hawk, leading the squad with five interceptions, including two-pick performances against both Chicago and New England. On Sunday, he picked off Maye’s *first pass* of the game, setting the offense up deep in Patriots territory at the 14-yard line. Later, he just locked onto Maye’s eyes from a deep-quarter alignment and drove hard on a backside dig for another one. Williams is right there with him, grabbing three interceptions and a fumble recovery. His pick against the Patriots came off a Brandon Cisse deflection on a deep shot, with Williams rotating right over the top while McKinney was actually used as a rusher. Talk about versatility from those guys!

Everyone’s Getting In On It, Even When Shorthanded

It’s not just a two-man highlight reel, either. Nine different defenders have already gotten a takeaway, with six of them grabbing an interception. Isaiah McDuffie had himself an incredible all-around day in Week 9. He stepped up huge when Ty’Ron Hopper left the game with a chest injury, becoming the first Packer since 2000 to drop a stat line with multiple tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, *and* a fumble recovery in a single game. His strip-and-recover of Rhamondre Stevenson in the third quarter effectively killed any hope New England had for a comeback. McDuffie’s got two forced fumbles on the season. Javon Bullard, Zaire Franklin, Devonte Wyatt, and Anthony Campbell also each have one takeaway.

What’s even crazier is they’re doing all this without their biggest defensive superstar. All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons hasn’t played a single snap all season. They’ve also lost linebackers Edgerrin Cooper and Zaire Franklin, plus three defensive tackles, all to injured reserve. So this is a defense that can’t always count on just overwhelming pressure. Instead, they *have* to take the ball away with elite coverage and smart play, and man, it is absolutely working. The Packers are sitting pretty at 6-3 and have ripped off five wins in their last six games. While takeaway rates can definitely swing wildly year to year, and some regression is probably lurking around the corner, a defense whose turnovers come from smart disguise and killer safety play has a much sturdier foundation than one just living on lucky tipped balls. This defense isn’t just getting lucky; they’re earning it, and the Packers are looking like a legitimate threat if this strategic, ball-hawking style keeps up.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Acme Packing Company.