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Luke Littler, a 19-year-old darts player, has his own Netflix show. Seriously. If that doesn’t scream “this sport is blowing up like crazy,” I don’t know what does. This isn’t just a niche game anymore. It’s a global phenomenon, and legendary commentator Stuart Pyke has been right there for the entire wild ride, calling games for nearly 24 years. He’s seen it all, from humble beginnings to sold-out arenas.

From Radio Mic to Darts Legend: Pyke’s Wild Ride

Pyke wasn’t always yelling “180!” into a microphone. He started out as a journalist, grinding in radio in Manchester, covering cricket, football, and rugby before hitting national airwaves doing the same stuff. But his ambition was always television. He eventually got there, finding his way into darts in the early 2000s. And what a time to join the party! Darts was already gaining traction with legends like Phil Taylor in their prime. Pyke linked up with Sky Sports, joining the famous darts “triumvirate” of Sid Waddell, Dave Lanning, and John Gwynne, who were looking for another voice. How cool is that? Even though he started covering darts later in his career, Pyke was already hooked. He grew up watching the sport’s icons, the “great characters and stars of yesteryear” like Eric Bristow, Jocky Wilson, and John Lowe. He knew the game inside and out, making him the perfect voice to guide new fans.

The Ally Pally Takeover: Darts’ Unbelievable Transformation

If you want to talk about growth, just look at the PDC Darts World Championship. When Pyke started, the championship was held at the Circus Tavern, which only fit about a thousand people. Think about that for a second. Now? It’s a completely different beast. The tournament moved to Alexandra Palace, affectionately known as the “Ally Pally,” back in 2008, and it’s been there ever since. But get this: they’re moving into the “Big Hall” now, pulling in 5,000 people *per session*, and it’s completely sold out. That’s an insane jump, right? Pyke called it “incredible” and he’s not wrong. A lot of this explosion in popularity is thanks to the sport’s all-time greats, like Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen. But Pyke will tell you that the emergence of teenager Luke Littler has completely changed how the world sees the sport. Every time you think darts can’t get any bigger, it does. Who would have thought a 19-year-old darts player would star in his own Netflix show? It’s truly remarkable. And Pyke gets why it’s growing, too: he learned early on that you have to educate the audience and entertain them, because some folks might not know a thing about what they’re watching. That’s the passion we need!

What’s next for darts? If Pyke’s experience is any indication, the ceiling just keeps getting higher. With new blood like Luke Littler grabbing global attention and legendary commentators making sure everyone’s in on the action, the sport isn’t slowing down. It’s a full-on spectacle, and it just keeps getting bigger.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.