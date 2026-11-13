Soccer on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Twenty-two-year-old Brajan Gruda just etched his name into Germany’s history books, lighting up his debut with a truly spectacular goal early in the second half against Serbia. Forget a quiet introduction: this Leipzig attacker ran with the ball from his own half, skipped past the Serbian defense, and found the back of the net from the edge of the box.

A Debut For The Ages

This wasn’t just any goal; it was the kind of individual brilliance that makes you jump off your couch. Gruda, entrusted by Jurgen Klopp, made sure everyone knew he belonged on the national stage. His solo run and clinical finish was the headline moment in what was already a comfortable night for Klopp’s side. It was quite spectacular, just as the source described.

Germany’s Dominant Performance

Germany was already cruising thanks to a dominant first half, leading 2-0. Serbia gifted the hosts an own-goal inside the opening five minutes, giving Germany an early lead. Florian Wirtz, a Liverpool star, then doubled their advantage before halftime. That second goal came after Serbia goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić saved Kai Havertz’s initial effort, but Wirtz was right there to force the follow-up over the line. Even with Serbia’s Srđan Babić pulling one back a few minutes after Gruda’s stunner to make it 3-1, Gruda’s moment stood out as the highlight.

Gruda’s dream debut, capped with that insane run and finish, gives Germany fans plenty to be excited about. What a way to introduce yourself to the international stage.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.