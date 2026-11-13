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The Cleveland Browns are dealing with some serious injury headaches heading into their November 15 home game against the Houston Texans, and it means we are about to see some new faces under the bright lights. Denzel Boston was spotted in a walking boot on November 13, making him questionable for the upcoming game due to a toe injury. This is not ideal for the Browns offense, but it opens the door for a veteran to step up.

Browns Depth Tested By Key Injuries

It is not just Boston making headlines for the wrong reasons. Ronnie Hickman has already been ruled out, stuck firmly in concussion protocol. He was not even in the locker room on November 13, which tells you everything about his status. On top of that, fullback Michael Burton is also out, sidelined with a calf issue. When you have multiple key guys out or questionable, the team’s depth is about to get a real test.

New Faces Ready For Action Against Houston

With Boston’s status up in the air, veteran Jerry Jeudy is the likely beneficiary. If Boston is limited or simply cannot go, expect Jeudy to see a much bigger workload. But the real story here is the rookie: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. With Hickman ruled out, it will be McNeil-Warren who gets the chance to fill that spot. This is a massive opportunity for the young guy, stepping in earlier than many probably anticipated.

So, get ready Browns fans. This Sunday’s home game against the Houston Texans is not just another matchup. It is a chance to see how these new alignments shake out, and to watch a rookie like Emmanuel McNeil-Warren get his moment to shine.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.