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Houston Texans running back Woody Marks hit the practice field fully on Friday, November 13, and just like that, his name is off the injury report for Week 10’s clash against the Cleveland Browns.

The Rollercoaster Season Continues

For a guy who’s been on a total rollercoaster with an up-and-down season, this is a green light to potentially reclaim his spot as the lead back for the Texans. The hope is he can cash in against Cleveland’s “so-so” run defense, which frankly, sounds like a prime opportunity for a bounce-back.

The Reality Check for Your Roster

But here’s the kicker, folks: even with the clear injury report, the word on the street is he’s still mostly a risky RB3 or flex option at best. Honestly, if you’ve got other options, the vibe is you might want to avoid him this week. Talk about a lukewarm return, right?

So, as the Texans get ready to face the Browns, keep an eye on how Marks is actually utilized. Will he truly live up to that “lead back” potential, or will he just be another face in the backfield that Houston feels they *could* avoid? That’s the real question heading into Sunday.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.