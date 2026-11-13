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Alabama, currently sitting at 7-2 overall and 5-2 in the SEC, is on the precipice of locking up a spot in the College Football Playoff, but they’re walking into a dangerous situation this Saturday. This Week 11 trip to Nashville marks their first visit since a stunning loss to Vanderbilt in 2024, and coming off an emotional road win in Baton Rouge against LSU, there’s a serious chance history could repeat itself. Vanderbilt, at 4-5 overall and 1-5 in conference play, is fighting for bowl eligibility, and they’re riding a high after picking up their first win since September with a two-point victory over Mississippi State last week.

Ryan Coleman-Williams Is Ready To Feast (Again)

When you look at why Alabama should roll, wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams’ name jumps right out. This guy has absolutely shredded Vanderbilt in his career. Back in that painful 2024 upset loss, Coleman-Williams still managed to put up three catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns, one receiving and a two-yard rushing score. Then, last season in Tuscaloosa, he piled up six catches for 98 yards and another touchdown. He’s been working his way back from injury, and this game is his golden opportunity to show he’s fully back and ready to dominate.

On top of Coleman-Williams being a Vandy nightmare, Alabama’s defense is just built different, especially against the run. Vanderbilt’s rushing attack is straight-up struggling, clocking in as the second-worst in the SEC with just 112.1 rushing yards per game. In conference play? It dips even lower to a pathetic 98.5 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, Alabama’s run defense is a brick wall, allowing only 104.6 rushing yards per game, which is fifth-best in the SEC. If Alabama jumps out to an early lead, Vandy’s offense is going to become even more one-dimensional, and that’s exactly where the Tide loves to pounce.

Vandy’s Freshman QB Has A Turnover Problem

Speaking of becoming one-dimensional, that’s where Vanderbilt’s five-star true freshman quarterback, Jared Curtis, could really get into trouble. For all his potential, Curtis has had a serious problem with putting the ball in harm’s way this season. He’s thrown eight interceptions on 224 passing attempts, which is the worst ratio of any SEC quarterback with at least 150 passing attempts. You pair that with an Alabama defense that’s tied for fourth nationally and leads the SEC with a whopping 13 interceptions as a unit, and you can see why the Tide’s secondary must be licking their chops. They know how to take the ball away, and Curtis has shown he’s willing to give it to them.

The “Letdown Spot” Is Real, And It’s Dangerous

Here’s the scary part, the “why not” for Alabama. They’re coming off a huge, emotional 31-13 road win over LSU, where they pulled away in the fourth quarter. It was a massive game, and sometimes, after a win like that, a team can just be…flat. This isn’t just some hypothetical. That 2024 loss to Vanderbilt, the one Alabama hasn’t been back to Nashville since, happened the week after their dramatic win over Georgia. It’s a proven pattern. With all the talk swirling about Alabama’s College Football Playoff spot, if Vanderbilt can catch them sleeping, especially with it being an early start, this game could quickly turn into a nightmare. Alabama needs to be mentally dialed in from the first whistle, or their CFP dreams could take a massive, unexpected hit.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.