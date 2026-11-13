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Draymond Green came right out and said it: the Houston Rockets “do some bulls–t” when they play the Golden State Warriors. That’s the word straight from Green on his Friday show, addressing the escalating on-court tension between the two squads, including a recent incident that saw a Rockets player ejected.

“Not Dirty,” Just Annoying as Hell

Green made it clear he won’t call the Rockets “dirty,” which is a pretty specific line for him to draw, given his own history. “I don’t get off into the dirty thing,” he said. He emphasized that truly “dirty” acts are rare, and he’ll call them out when he sees them. But Houston’s specific brand of play? That’s a different story. What really grinds his gears is their tendency to play “super physical” and then turn around and start flopping. Can you believe it? That Jekyll and Hyde approach apparently irritates him more than anything, but he’s still not labeling them a “dirty team.” It’s a fine line, but Green seems to think there’s a difference between being a pest and being genuinely malicious.

Punch Thrown, Suspension Handed Down, and a History of Hard Knocks

This whole conversation comes hot off the heels of Houston’s 115-108 win over Golden State on Wednesday, a game where things boiled over. Rockets guard Marcus Smart got tossed after throwing a punch at Warriors center Charles Bassey. Bassey didn’t mince words after the game, calling Smart’s actions “dirty” and claiming Smart had been playing that way all game. Bassey recalled an instance in the first half where Smart allegedly grabbed his knees while he was trying to set a screen. The league agreed with the severity of the act, handing Smart a three-game suspension. It’s not a huge surprise that Houston plays this way, to be fair. They’ve built a reputation on hard-nosed defense, snagging 52 wins in each of the last two seasons. They ranked No. 6 in the league with a 112.1 defensive rating in the 2025-26 campaign, and they’re still at it this year, holding the seventh-best mark with a 109.3 defensive rating. This team plays tough, it’s just the flopping part that clearly gets under Green’s skin.

Speaking of tough play, Green himself knows a thing or two about aggressive defense and “extracurricular activities.” He’s a nine-time All-Defensive Team selection and has a Defensive Player of the Year award to his name. He’s also been ejected from 23 regular-season games in his career, which is the second-most in NBA history. So, if anyone knows how to ride that edge, it’s him. But even he’s got a line when it comes to the “bulls–t” that comes with the territory.

We won’t have to wait long to see these two teams butt heads again. The next meeting between the Rockets and Warriors is set for December 30. You know that one’s gonna be a must-watch, with the physical play, the flopping, and Green’s “bulls–t” comments all hanging in the air.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.