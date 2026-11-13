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Running back Kenneth Walker, who leads the entire league with a ridiculous 109.0 rushing yards per game this season, is officially questionable for Sunday’s Chiefs game. This is a huge hit for any team, especially when you consider what he’s been doing on the field. The guy has been an absolute machine, and now his availability is up in the air.

Walker’s League-Leading Production Is In Jeopardy

We’re talking about a fifth-year pro who’s already racked up 872 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in just eight games this year. That’s not all, either. He’s also a threat in the passing game, snagging 26 passes for 172 yards and an additional four touchdowns. Total game-changer, right? Coach Andy Reid told Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com that Walker tweaked his groin sometime this week, forcing him to sit out Friday’s practice. Reid made it clear: “We’re not going to put him at risk. If he can go, he’ll go. If he can’t, he can’t.” This isn’t just a minor scare; it’s a real threat to the Chiefs’ offensive firepower heading into the weekend. To make matters worse, running back Jaydn Ott is also questionable with a hamstring injury. If Walker can’t suit up, rookie Emmett Johnson is slated to get the start. That’s a massive shift in backfield dynamics for such a crucial game.

Delane’s Return Looks More Likely, Others Ruled Out

On the defensive side, rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane is also questionable for Sunday with a shoulder injury, but there’s a bit more optimism there. Delane managed a full practice on Friday, which is a good sign. He was questionable back in Week 8 and then ruled out last week, meaning he’s been inactive for the last two games. His last snap was in an October 25 loss to the Broncos, so getting him back on the field would be a boost for the secondary. Unfortunately, the Chiefs have ruled out a few other key players: offensive lineman Jaylon Moore (ankle), defensive lineman Peter Woods (neck), and defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (knee) will all be sidelined for the upcoming matchup.

Sunday’s game is gonna be a grind, and the Chiefs have some serious questions about who will even be suiting up. You know every coach is looking at those injury reports, trying to figure out how to counter the missing pieces, especially when it’s your league-leading rusher. Big test for the team’s depth and coaching staff this weekend.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.