Joel Embiid took a nasty knee-to-knee hit early in the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors, sending a jolt of panic through everyone watching, but he came back three minutes later and showed a level of aggression that Sixers fans have been desperate to see.

The Slump Had Everyone Worried

Let’s be real, the Sixers losing two out of their last three games wasn’t the end of the world, but *how* they lost? That was rough. Embiid, the guy we all know can dominate, hadn’t found his shot. We’re talking 37% from the field and a brutal career-low 55% from the rim through his first 10 games. Remember that Cleveland game where he went 0-for-9? Yeah, one of his worst ever. The plantar fasciitis in his right foot seemed to be taking its toll, even hurting his defense. After that Boston Celtics blowout, he even admitted he was probably “overthinking it too much” and that the “rhythm of the game is different” because he’s “so used to having to create for myself.”

A Scary Moment Before the Turnaround

Enter the Toronto Raptors, limping into Xfinity Mobile Arena down multiple key starters, on the second night of a back-to-back, and with Jakob Poeltl, their starting center, struggling all season. Talk about a perfect setup for a “get-right” game. But then, BAM! Less than a minute into the first, Embiid collides with Ja’Kobe Walter setting a screen, goes down in a heap. My heart stopped. He limped off to the locker room and for a minute there, you had to wonder if the injury bug was back. But man, that dude is a warrior. He was back on the court only three minutes later of game time. Coach Nick Nurse later said Embiid was “very, very motivated” to play, so much so that it was tough to pull him for his scheduled rests. Nurse called that a “good problem, sometimes.”

Aggression Was The Key

Now, he didn’t completely flip the switch and become the old Embiid instantly. His 20 points came on 7-of-17 shooting, and Toronto still found ways to get into the lane. But anyone watching could see it: he was moving around the floor so much better than in recent outings. And the big exclamation point? He dunked not once, but *twice*! This after he told reporters at shootaround he needed to be more aggressive. Coach Nurse called it “a really, really big positive” and confirmed Embiid was “just moving better” than he had been. Even if the midrange jumpers weren’t quite falling like usual, that aggression was crystal clear in his shot selection. The Sixers got the win, and more importantly, Embiid showed a glimpse of that dominant force we all know.

It’s not a full 180 yet, but after those ugly losses and the struggles, seeing Embiid attack, seeing him move, and seeing that fire after a scary hit? That’s what Sixers fans needed. This isn’t just about a win; it’s about getting their MVP candidate back on track. If that aggression truly takes hold, the rest of the league is in for a rude awakening.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Liberty Ballers.