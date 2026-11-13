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No. 3 Notre Dame officially released its weekly hype video, ‘Eyes Forward,’ on Friday, and if you’re not hyped for the 29th ‘Holy War’ battle against Boston College yet, you’re about to be. This isn’t just any game; it’s the Frank Leahy Memorial Bowl, played for the coveted Ireland Trophy in South Bend.

‘Eyes Forward’ Delivers the Goods

Soundtracked by ‘I See Why’ by Moneybagg Yo, the ‘Eyes Forward’ video is a highlight reel of Notre Dame’s 2026 season so far. It features action shots of quarterback CJ Carr and running back Nolan James Jr. from their November 7th matchup against the Miami Hurricanes. Head Coach Marcus Freeman’s sideline intensity also makes an appearance, giving fans a glimpse into the team’s drive and why they’re ranked No. 3 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

The Ireland Trophy Is On The Line

This Friday marks the 29th meeting between the Fighting Irish and the Eagles. It’s more than just a regular season game, it’s another chapter in the storied ‘Holy War’ rivalry, also known as the Frank Leahy Memorial Bowl. The stakes are clear: the Ireland Trophy. With No. 3 Notre Dame battling on their home turf in South Bend, every play will count in this historic rivalry.

The countdown is on for the 29th ‘Holy War’ this Friday, and with Notre Dame rolling out a video like ‘Eyes Forward,’ you know this battle for the Ireland Trophy is going to be intense. Get ready for a classic in South Bend!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.